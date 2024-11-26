Subscribe
Court Ruling Upholds Religious Freedom Over Vaccine Mandate: AstraZeneca's Policy Deemed Discriminatory
Another Freedom Counsel Win: Ohio Court Grants Summary Judgment in Favor of Employee, Highlighting the Intersection of Faith and Corporate Policy in the…
Nov 26
15
Court Ruling Upholds Religious Freedom Over Vaccine Mandate: AstraZeneca's Policy Deemed Discriminatory
2
"Who is paying for your silence?" Katie Hopkins Challenges Media Silence on Excess Deaths
Watch now | British personality and columnist Katie Hopkins issued an impassioned plea to her former colleagues which earned her a spot in the COVID…
Nov 25
27
"Who is paying for your silence?" Katie Hopkins Challenges Media Silence on Excess Deaths
1
1:30
Flashback: 21 COVID 19 Myths
"21 COVID 19 Myths" was a video produced in 2021 by Christine Dolan, a US Investigative Journalist and author. Like many of us, Christine was a bit…
Nov 24
22
Flashback: 21 COVID 19 Myths
3
CNN Features Anti-Vaxxer Turned Pro-Vaccine Guest to Discredit RFK Jr., Doesn't Disclose Links to Pharma-Backed Censorship Groups
Why did CNN feature a member of "shots heard" on as guest to fuel its attack on RFK Jr? Does it have anything to do with his threat to ban pharma ads on…
Nov 23
44
CNN Features Anti-Vaxxer Turned Pro-Vaccine Guest to Discredit RFK Jr., Doesn't Disclose Links to Pharma-Backed Censorship Groups
10
"They know how to kill a journalist without murdering them." Lara Logan Senate Testimony
In this remastered audio "Hall of Fame" Senate testimony, Lara Logan, an award-winning investigative journalist, delivered a powerful statement on the…
Nov 22
22
"They know how to kill a journalist without murdering them." Lara Logan Senate Testimony
12:56
Jillian Michaels Uncovers Shocking Vaccine Testing Practices: Are Our Children Really Protected?
In a post on X yesterday, the fitness maven shared some interesting facts about the HEP B vaccine given to children. Is RFK Jr crazy for demanding…
Nov 20
31
Jillian Michaels Uncovers Shocking Vaccine Testing Practices: Are Our Children Really Protected?
1
4:39
From the Frontlines: Nurse Exposes Alleged Medical Malpractice and Neglect During COVID-19 Crisis
In this "Hall of Fame" clip, Nicole Sirotek, an experienced critical care and flight nurse, provided a poignant testimony about her experiences during…
Nov 20
22
From the Frontlines: Nurse Exposes Alleged Medical Malpractice and Neglect During COVID-19 Crisis
7
8:56
Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit Challenges Immigration Policy: "Arbitrary and Unscientific," Say Plaintiffs
Did you know that the US Immigration Services force legal applicants to have COVID vaccines before they can get a green card? But not illegal…
Nov 19
25
Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit Challenges Immigration Policy: "Arbitrary and Unscientific," Say Plaintiffs
4
Attorney Leigh Dundas Destroys OC Board of Supervisors Illegal RSV Mandate Meeting
In Nov 2022, the OC Board of Supervisors held a meeting about RSV vaccines mandates. Little did they know they'd provoked the ire of firebrand human…
Nov 19
38
Attorney Leigh Dundas Destroys OC Board of Supervisors Illegal RSV Mandate Meeting
8
2:09
Hall of Fame: EPIC Sam Dodson Revelations to the USFDA CBER Committee on The Hidden Dangers of mRNA Vaccines
Watch now (3 mins) | In June 2022, the USFDA CBER committee voted on whether to approve the covid vaccines for children. Internet hero Sam Dodson blew…
Nov 18
17
Hall of Fame: EPIC Sam Dodson Revelations to the USFDA CBER Committee on The Hidden Dangers of mRNA Vaccines
1
3:11
Vaccine Safety Concerns: A Pediatrician's Stand
In a revealing Senate hearing, Dr. Renata Moon exposed a startling lack of transparency in the COVID vax rollout, highlighting blank vaccine inserts and…
Nov 17
24
Vaccine Safety Concerns: A Pediatrician's Stand
6
54:49
Pharma Wars: Dr. Robert Seik Reveals How Independent Pharmacies Fought Back Against Big Pharma's Grip
An eye-opening expose on how Big Pharma's profit motives during the COVID-19 crisis led to the suppression of effective treatments like…
Nov 16
12
Pharma Wars: Dr. Robert Seik Reveals How Independent Pharmacies Fought Back Against Big Pharma's Grip
38:29
