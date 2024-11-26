broken truth

Court Ruling Upholds Religious Freedom Over Vaccine Mandate: AstraZeneca's Policy Deemed Discriminatory
Another Freedom Counsel Win: Ohio Court Grants Summary Judgment in Favor of Employee, Highlighting the Intersection of Faith and Corporate Policy in the…
"Who is paying for your silence?" Katie Hopkins Challenges Media Silence on Excess Deaths
Watch now | British personality and columnist Katie Hopkins issued an impassioned plea to her former colleagues which earned her a spot in the COVID…
Flashback: 21 COVID 19 Myths
"21 COVID 19 Myths" was a video produced in 2021 by Christine Dolan, a US Investigative Journalist and author. Like many of us, Christine was a bit…
CNN Features Anti-Vaxxer Turned Pro-Vaccine Guest to Discredit RFK Jr., Doesn't Disclose Links to Pharma-Backed Censorship Groups
Why did CNN feature a member of "shots heard" on as guest to fuel its attack on RFK Jr? Does it have anything to do with his threat to ban pharma ads on…
"They know how to kill a journalist without murdering them." Lara Logan Senate Testimony
In this remastered audio "Hall of Fame" Senate testimony, Lara Logan, an award-winning investigative journalist, delivered a powerful statement on the…
Jillian Michaels Uncovers Shocking Vaccine Testing Practices: Are Our Children Really Protected?
In a post on X yesterday, the fitness maven shared some interesting facts about the HEP B vaccine given to children. Is RFK Jr crazy for demanding…
From the Frontlines: Nurse Exposes Alleged Medical Malpractice and Neglect During COVID-19 Crisis
In this "Hall of Fame" clip, Nicole Sirotek, an experienced critical care and flight nurse, provided a poignant testimony about her experiences during…
Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit Challenges Immigration Policy: "Arbitrary and Unscientific," Say Plaintiffs
Did you know that the US Immigration Services force legal applicants to have COVID vaccines before they can get a green card? But not illegal…
Attorney Leigh Dundas Destroys OC Board of Supervisors Illegal RSV Mandate Meeting
In Nov 2022, the OC Board of Supervisors held a meeting about RSV vaccines mandates. Little did they know they'd provoked the ire of firebrand human…
Hall of Fame: EPIC Sam Dodson Revelations to the USFDA CBER Committee on The Hidden Dangers of mRNA Vaccines
Watch now (3 mins) | In June 2022, the USFDA CBER committee voted on whether to approve the covid vaccines for children. Internet hero Sam Dodson blew…
Vaccine Safety Concerns: A Pediatrician's Stand
In a revealing Senate hearing, Dr. Renata Moon exposed a startling lack of transparency in the COVID vax rollout, highlighting blank vaccine inserts and…
Pharma Wars: Dr. Robert Seik Reveals How Independent Pharmacies Fought Back Against Big Pharma's Grip
An eye-opening expose on how Big Pharma's profit motives during the COVID-19 crisis led to the suppression of effective treatments like…
