She once sprinted to her doctor before every overseas adventure, arms outstretched: “Give me everything you’ve got.”



Fast-forward to 2025, and the same woman — mathematician, immunologist, computational biologist, big-wave surfer, and congressional witness — now says the words that stop you cold:

“I’m opposed to poisoning the public for profit.”

In a new 20-minute sit-down with Broken Truth host John Davidson, Dr. Jessica Rose doesn’t raise her voice once. She doesn’t need to. The facts do the screaming.

What she lays out, step by methodical step, is the story of how a vaccine-friendly scientist became one of the most cited independent researchers of the entire pandemic era:

The undisclosed SV40 promoter/enhancer sequence (a known oncogenic driver) found in every Pfizer vial tested — but not in Moderna — and never disclosed on the original plasmid maps

The bait-and-switch: the pristine “Process 1” used for the tiny clinical-trial batches vs. the E. coli plasmid “Process 2” used to manufacture billions of doses — a completely different product that was never put through new clinical trials

Residual plasmid DNA contamination levels that blow past even the European Medicines Agency’s already-permissive limits by orders of magnitude

The ongoing, coordinated effort to retract her brand-new peer-reviewed paper documenting that contamination

And perhaps most chilling of all: the name that never appears in any Senate hearing, any subpoena, any serious investigation — Dr. Ralph Baric of UNC-Chapel Hill, the gain-of-function pioneer whose patented techniques for inserting furin cleavage sites into coronaviruses left unmistakable fingerprints on the SARS-CoV-2 genome.

When Davidson asks why Baric has never been called to testify, Dr. Rose pauses, then answers with the same calm she uses for everything else:



“He’s very protected.”She doesn’t speculate further. She doesn’t have to. The silence around that one name speaks louder than any rant ever could.

This isn’t “anti-vax hysteria.”



This is a PhD who spent her career modeling pathogenic viruses, who still believes in the legitimate use of vaccines, explaining, in plain language, exactly where the line was crossed into fraud.



And when she says, “Every stone you turn over, it’s worse than the last,” you believe her — because she’s spent five years turning those stones.



Watch the full interview now.

And check out Jessica’s Senate testimony below.