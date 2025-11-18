Fight Wildfire with Wild Horses - William E. Simpson II

Living off-grid in the rugged wilderness of Northern California, Willaim Simpson shares his firsthand observations on how wild horses could be a game-changer in combating catastrophic wildfires.

Simpson, who describes himself as a “hayseed” with a diverse background in science, aviation, and maritime operations, stumbled upon this idea while studying wild horses on his property. Growing up on a working ranch, he initially viewed horses as “hay burners,” but years of ethological research changed his perspective. “They’re like lawnmowers,” Simpson explains, grazing on fine fuels—grasses and brush under a quarter-inch in diameter—that act as kindling for wildfires. Unlike ruminants such as cows, deer, or goats, which crush seeds in their multi-chambered stomachs, horses pass seeds intact in their manure, reseeding the landscape and enhancing soil health.

The Ecological Crisis: Collapsed Herbivores and Raging Fires

At the heart of Simpson’s argument is the collapse of natural herbivores in the American West. He points to California’s deer population, which has plummeted from historical highs of 2-3 million in the mid-20th century to under 500,000 today, due to mismanagement by agencies like California Fish and Wildlife. This decline, he says, leaves excessive vegetation unchecked, fueling abnormally hot fires that pasteurize soil up to 10 inches deep, destroy microbiomes, and trigger erosion and mudslides—like the deadly 2018 Montecito disaster that killed 23 people.

Simpson references peer-reviewed research, including Dr. William J. Ripple’s 2015 study on the global collapse of large herbivores, which links such declines to increased catastrophic wildfires across continents, including Australia after kangaroo populations were decimated. In California alone, he cites a UCLA study estimating 52,480 premature deaths from wildfire smoke between 2008 and 2018, with economic costs exceeding $432 billion. Extrapolating to other western states, Simpson warns of up to 80,000 annual deaths and $1.5 trillion in damages—a crisis he attributes to ignored solutions.

Prescribed burns, a common fire management tool, come under fire from Simpson as counterproductive in over-fueled landscapes. These burns, he argues, produce the same toxic smoke and heat as wildfires, exacerbating health risks without addressing annual regrowth. Instead, he advocates for wild horses as a natural, cost-free alternative, especially in inaccessible wilderness where machinery and livestock can’t operate due to predators like wolves, bears, and mountain lions.

Government Mismanagement and the Fate of Wild Horses

Simpson doesn’t mince words about federal agencies, particularly the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). He accuses them of violating the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act, signed by President Nixon, which protects horses as American heritage symbols. Today, over 62,000 horses languish in holding facilities—”FEMA-like camps”—costing taxpayers more than $140 million annually in feed and care. Many are sterilized, with stallions gelded and mares injected with contraceptives like GonaCon, effectively ending bloodlines.

He traces this to economic pressures from the livestock industry, which benefits from cheap grazing permits on BLM lands—$1.45 per animal unit month versus $28-$30 on private land. Wild horses, seen as competitors, are rounded up in “barbaric” helicopter chases, despite their historical role in building America: from Indigenous “ponies” documented by French explorers to millions shipped for World War I efforts.

Simpson challenges the narrative that horses are invasive, citing evidence of their native status, including graves with horse remains dated 5,700 years before present—predating European arrival. During the 2018 Klamathon Fire, which scorched 38,000 acres and claimed his wife’s life from smoke toxins, Simpson witnessed horses grazing calmly near flames, creating natural firebreaks—a scene captured in the award-winning documentary Fuel, Fire, and Wild Horses.

A Proven Plan: The Wild Horse Fire Brigade

Simpson’s solution? Relocate horses to vacant wilderness using existing laws like the Humane Transfer of Excess Animals Act, which allows agencies to claim “excess” horses for public benefit. This could save $150 million yearly, create space for more livestock grazing, and restore ecosystems. He contrasts horses with goats—effective in urban areas like Orange County but destructive to seed banks in wilderness.His nonprofit, Wild Horse Fire Brigade, operates on donations with no paid staff, funding research, university fellowships, and advocacy. Board members include PhDs in wild horse ecology and livestock producers like Mike Schultz, founder of the Kansas Cattlemen’s Association. Simpson, at 73, works 100 hours a week volunteer, driven by his Merchant Marine oath and personal loss: “We’ve got to fix it. It’s fixable.”

Wild Horse Fire Brigade

Call to Action

As wildfires rage and smoke claims lives, Simpson’s message is urgent: Harness wild horses before it’s too late. View the documentary on the Wild Horse Fire Brigade website and consider donating to support their work. For more on this overlooked solution, watch the full interview above and join the conversation on BrokenTruth.TV.