FDA Officially Recognizes Ernesto Ramirez Jr. as First Known Child Killed by Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

In April 2021, 16-year-old Ernesto Ramirez Jr. of Webb County, Texas, collapsed and died while playing basketball with friends—just five days after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. For more than four years, his father, Ernesto Ramirez Sr., has carried the unbearable weight of that loss while battling an indifferent bureaucracy, censored social-media platforms, and repeated attempts to silence or bribe him into changing his son’s official cause of death.

Now, after years of being ignored, mocked as a “paid actor,” and even pressured by FEMA officials to falsify government documents for financial gain, the truth has finally broken through: Ernesto Ramirez Jr. has been officially declared the first documented American victim killed by vaccine-induced myocarditis.

The confirmation was revealed via a leaked email from Vinay Prasad, head of the FDA’s CBER division where Prasad shared that 10 of 96 suspected cases of vaccine related deaths were confirmed to be caused by those vaccines.

Read the Vinay Prasad Email Now 1.35MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The breakthrough comes more than three years after Ernesto Sr. sat down with me in June 2022 for a raw, emotional interview. This interview has been suppressed for years by social media and political censors. We share it again with you today.

“I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to him.”

Ernesto’s Father, Ernesto Ramirez Sr.

In that interview, a heartbroken but determined father recounted the final moments of a healthy, athletic teenager who dreamed of serving in the Air Force and loved baseball, fishing, and the gun range. “I gave him a hug and a kiss… I told him to be good and behave,” Ramirez Sr. remembered of the last time he saw his only child alive. “I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to him.”

Junior collapsed without warning on the basketball court. Despite immediate CPR by an off-duty officer and frantic efforts at the hospital, he was pronounced dead. The autopsy—delayed for months and only released after threats of legal action—revealed a heart enlarged to more than double its normal size, a hallmark of acute myocarditis linked to the mRNA vaccines.

Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough and Mississippi physician Dr. John Witcher both independently reviewed the records and confirmed the vaccine as the cause. Yet for years, official channels refused to acknowledge it.

While families who listed COVID-19 on death certificates received up to $9,000 in FEMA funeral assistance, Ramirez Sr. was repeatedly denied—then shockingly offered thousands of dollars if he would simply alter his son’s death certificate to read “COVID-19” instead of myocarditis. In recorded phone calls, FEMA representatives allegedly asked him to commit what would have been a federal crime, an offer he indignantly refused. “I will not disrespect my son in that way,” he told them.

Social-media giants weren’t any kinder. Facebook and the former Twitter (now X) repeatedly suspended his accounts. GoFundMe shut down his fundraiser within hours of donations pouring in, seizing the money intended for travel to Washington, D.C., to testify before Senator Ron Johnson’s historic vaccine-injury roundtable. Billboards featuring a grieving father standing beside his son’s casket were rejected as “gross and disturbing,” while half-naked models faced no such censorship.

Through it all, Ernesto Ramirez Sr. refused to be silenced. He crisscrossed the country at his own expense, speaking at rallies, churches, and state capitols, carrying a folded American flag and a photo of a smiling teenage boy who never came home.

Today, that perseverance has been vindicated.

The official recognition of Ernesto Ramirez Jr. as a vaccine fatality marks a watershed moment—one that mainstream outlets spent years dismissing as “misinformation.” It stands as irrefutable proof that the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis in young males, once downplayed as “extremely rare,” were real, under-reported, and, in some tragic cases, fatal.

For Ernesto Sr., the victory is bittersweet. “I have nothing else to live for,” he told Davidson in 2022. “He was my whole world.” Yet he turned unimaginable grief into a mission, vowing that no other parent should bury a child because they trusted authorities who insisted the shots were “safe and effective” for teenagers.

The State of Texas, the CDC, and the federal government can no longer hide behind euphemisms and statistical sleight-of-hand. A healthy 16-year-old boy is dead because he received a vaccine that was mandated, marketed, and administered under emergency use authorization with incomplete safety data for his age group.

Ernesto Ramirez Sr. never asked for fame or money. He asked only for the truth.

Today, thanks to one father’s unbreakable love, Ernesto Ramirez Jr.’s name will finally be recorded exactly as it should have been from the beginning: the first American child officially acknowledged to have been killed by the COVID-19 vaccine.

May his memory be a blessing—and a warning. Now that we are finally looking, how many more victims will we find?