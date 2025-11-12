BrokenTruth.TV

TIF
6d

I hope there’s people burning in hell for what they did to those birds, which was totally unnecessary!

And the men that participated, what for money, is that what this was all about?

And God forbid should we actually find out how they survived avian flu, no they don’t wanna find out because they’ll probably use it for the next pandemic or I should say fake pandemic!

These people are sick and freaking evil!

RAY FALCIOLA
1dEdited

Much as I (theoretically) care about "the research" in to animal populations that have recovered from disease I can say with no irony and complete earnestness

"who cares about the dam Ostrich flu research!?

THE STATE HAS NO RIGHT TO EXECUTE YOUR PRIVATE PROPERTY ANIMALS FOR NO CAUSE!!"

The executions were nothing but a jack boot demonstration of control. Setting an example. A warning shot to all others, "don't step out of line or we'll crush you next"

Sounds more Commie Bolshevik than "Liberal Western" to me.

Theoretically research in to flu infected / flu recovered Ostriches may have some value. BUT THAT IS ONLY IF SO-CALLED "SCIENTIFIC" RESEARCH HAS VALUE AND HAS NOT BEEN SO DISCREDITED AND POLITICIZED.

As we've seen "the science" and the whole research granting process has become little more than "how do I get my next grant?" and a way to harvest money. It is NOT driven by the ideals of science (in many cases), rather it is driven by the state and the oligarch industries and globalists that control the state.

So I really don't give a dam that the potential Ostrich flu research has been lost because they killed the Ostriches because I would not fully trust "the research" anyway. Ask yourself and honestly answer, "of all the flu research they've done has it really been used to achieve good outcomes for humanity?". I'd say an emphatic HELL NO. They know A LOT about flu, but they especially know how to Gain of Function and weaponize it to loot you, damage your health and steal your freedom. Why were standard respiratory treatments suspended during COVID? What the hell good is it to "know a lot" if it amounts to "knowing what needs to be suppressed when conducting a fake flu pandemic psyop".

So perhaps we'd fair better if they knew a lot less about flu (again no irony intended). Show me how "research" is not being weaponized against us and maybe I'll feel bad about the lost opportunity to research the ostriches. As it is all I've been seeing since 2020 is vast knowledge being weaponized against humanity.

My objection is more to the point, thugs have no right to walk in and murder your critters and you livelihood any more than the world had the right to shut down FOREVER huge numbers of small mom and pop businesses that had survived decades sometimes centuries but could NOT survive the state tactics to eliminate them to turn that business over to the "too big to fail" virtual monopolies. We've arrived at a dangerous place where the mega corps be it Costco or Amazon or whatever are allowed to scoop up the little competition they had that the government wiped out with COVID.

They shot the ostriches because the optics were a little too harsh to shoot at the owners or us. But we are the targets and they want us to get the message else they may have too turn the ostrich executioners on the ostrich protectors

