Since March, we have covered the story of Universal Ostrich Farm and its charismatic spokesperson, Katie Pasitney. Through a series of interviews with Katie, we learned about the wealth of information that could be gleaned from ostrich research, especially ostriches like hers that had fully recovered from the avian bird flu. This case became international news, and thousands rallied to Katie’s cause.

Katie Pasitney at Thrive in 25

The story is that an ‘outbreak’ of bird flu killed a few of the ostriches, and the Canadian government’s goon squad, known as the CFIA, was hell-bent on killing the animals and not studying how they recovered. It didn’t matter that the animals had fully recovered from the disease over 10 months ago. It didn’t matter that wild animals like geese and wild turkeys constantly roam the area, so any notion of containment of a disease is at best a joke. The only thing that mattered was respecting the authority of the dirty boot of the government. Ironically, the CFIA threatened anyone who might want to test the surviving animals. Wonder why?

For 11 months, Katie’s fight has captured attention. Every setback was countered with heroes. Government vendors refused to participate, new groups would lend aid, and hope would arise when least expected.

Hope for Katie’s flock is now lost. Last week, the final nail was put in the coffin of the birds’ fates when the Canadian Supreme Court refused to hear the case of the animals.

Shortly after the refusal, 300 shots rang out in the night surrounding the farm. The animals were corralled and executed in the darkness while Katie and supporters screamed the names of their beloved feathered family, some of whom they had known for 35 years.

Apparently, someone vandalized the CFIA’s offices with animal feces. It would be a shame if this trend became common practice.

We’ll get Katie back on for an interview when she’s had time to recover.

Thank you to Viva Frie, Drea Humphrey from Rebel News, John Catsimatidis, and everyone who spoke up for my friend Katie.

If you are in the Canadian government, be advised. You just turned Katie and her supporters into a political army that wants you out.

Game on.