Canada Killed the Ostriches
Last week, just before the CHD conference began, terrible news came out of Canada.
Since March, we have covered the story of Universal Ostrich Farm and its charismatic spokesperson, Katie Pasitney. Through a series of interviews with Katie, we learned about the wealth of information that could be gleaned from ostrich research, especially ostriches like hers that had fully recovered from the avian bird flu. This case became international news, and thousands rallied to Katie’s cause.
The story is that an ‘outbreak’ of bird flu killed a few of the ostriches, and the Canadian government’s goon squad, known as the CFIA, was hell-bent on killing the animals and not studying how they recovered. It didn’t matter that the animals had fully recovered from the disease over 10 months ago. It didn’t matter that wild animals like geese and wild turkeys constantly roam the area, so any notion of containment of a disease is at best a joke. The only thing that mattered was respecting the authority of the dirty boot of the government. Ironically, the CFIA threatened anyone who might want to test the surviving animals. Wonder why?
For 11 months, Katie’s fight has captured attention. Every setback was countered with heroes. Government vendors refused to participate, new groups would lend aid, and hope would arise when least expected.
Hope for Katie’s flock is now lost. Last week, the final nail was put in the coffin of the birds’ fates when the Canadian Supreme Court refused to hear the case of the animals.
Shortly after the refusal, 300 shots rang out in the night surrounding the farm. The animals were corralled and executed in the darkness while Katie and supporters screamed the names of their beloved feathered family, some of whom they had known for 35 years.
Apparently, someone vandalized the CFIA’s offices with animal feces. It would be a shame if this trend became common practice.
We’ll get Katie back on for an interview when she’s had time to recover.
Thank you to Viva Frie, Drea Humphrey from Rebel News, John Catsimatidis, and everyone who spoke up for my friend Katie.
If you are in the Canadian government, be advised. You just turned Katie and her supporters into a political army that wants you out.
Game on.
BrokenTruth.TV is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I hope there’s people burning in hell for what they did to those birds, which was totally unnecessary!
And the men that participated, what for money, is that what this was all about?
And God forbid should we actually find out how they survived avian flu, no they don’t wanna find out because they’ll probably use it for the next pandemic or I should say fake pandemic!
These people are sick and freaking evil!
Much as I (theoretically) care about "the research" in to animal populations that have recovered from disease I can say with no irony and complete earnestness
"who cares about the dam Ostrich flu research!?
THE STATE HAS NO RIGHT TO EXECUTE YOUR PRIVATE PROPERTY ANIMALS FOR NO CAUSE!!"
The executions were nothing but a jack boot demonstration of control. Setting an example. A warning shot to all others, "don't step out of line or we'll crush you next"
Sounds more Commie Bolshevik than "Liberal Western" to me.
Theoretically research in to flu infected / flu recovered Ostriches may have some value. BUT THAT IS ONLY IF SO-CALLED "SCIENTIFIC" RESEARCH HAS VALUE AND HAS NOT BEEN SO DISCREDITED AND POLITICIZED.
As we've seen "the science" and the whole research granting process has become little more than "how do I get my next grant?" and a way to harvest money. It is NOT driven by the ideals of science (in many cases), rather it is driven by the state and the oligarch industries and globalists that control the state.
So I really don't give a dam that the potential Ostrich flu research has been lost because they killed the Ostriches because I would not fully trust "the research" anyway. Ask yourself and honestly answer, "of all the flu research they've done has it really been used to achieve good outcomes for humanity?". I'd say an emphatic HELL NO. They know A LOT about flu, but they especially know how to Gain of Function and weaponize it to loot you, damage your health and steal your freedom. Why were standard respiratory treatments suspended during COVID? What the hell good is it to "know a lot" if it amounts to "knowing what needs to be suppressed when conducting a fake flu pandemic psyop".
So perhaps we'd fair better if they knew a lot less about flu (again no irony intended). Show me how "research" is not being weaponized against us and maybe I'll feel bad about the lost opportunity to research the ostriches. As it is all I've been seeing since 2020 is vast knowledge being weaponized against humanity.
My objection is more to the point, thugs have no right to walk in and murder your critters and you livelihood any more than the world had the right to shut down FOREVER huge numbers of small mom and pop businesses that had survived decades sometimes centuries but could NOT survive the state tactics to eliminate them to turn that business over to the "too big to fail" virtual monopolies. We've arrived at a dangerous place where the mega corps be it Costco or Amazon or whatever are allowed to scoop up the little competition they had that the government wiped out with COVID.
They shot the ostriches because the optics were a little too harsh to shoot at the owners or us. But we are the targets and they want us to get the message else they may have too turn the ostrich executioners on the ostrich protectors