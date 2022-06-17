Our Goals and Vision

The goal of Broken Truth is simple: To expose bad actions by those in power and encourage corporations, groups, and governments to change their errant behaviors. We believe that families are the backbone of societies and the purpose of society is to provide the best and most secure path into the future for our next generations.

Who We Are

We are supported by members of a wide spectrum of society. Our sources are doctors, lawyers, pharmacists, police, prisoners, homeless, ministers, government officials and everyday people from all walks of life from around the world.

Meet The Hosts

John Davidson, Creator, Host

John began his career in broadcast on local radio. He loved the industry so much that he obtained a B.S. Comm Arts degree with an Emphasis in Broadcast. His career then landed him at CNN where he worked in multiple areas, including as a Video Journalist for CNN/CNN International and later a Video Editor, where he also developed writing and producing skills. Following his time at CNN, John transitioned to entertainment as a writer, producer, and director, creating trailers and marketing for networks like ABC, Discovery, FX, and Disney, as well as nearly all the major studios. His award-winning campaigns for Universal Studios and Discovery led to his work being labeled ‘Best in Class’.

A lover of visual effects, John worked in television and film as a co-producer and visual effects supervisor for the theatrical movie ‘Miss Arizona.’ John’s 3D animation and design work was also featured repeatedly in the top-rated CBS series ‘Big Bang Theory.’

Comfortable with paupers or presidents, John has interviewed and directed film and TV stars like Chris Pratt, Liam Neeson, Wanda Sykes, and Jeff Goldblum and has collaborated with WETA Digital, Sony Pictures, Universal Studios, Warner Brothers Pictures and more.

John also consulted with Silicon Valley companies like Apple, beta testing professional apps and giving presentations at NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) and customized presentations in Hollywood.

When COVID struck, John pivoted again into creating public service announcements in support of doctors and patients in a series of campaigns for networks like TLC and Discovery, an endeavor that ultimately led to the creation of Broken Truth.