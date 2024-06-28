As a director and producer for 25+ years, I am asked about what kind of products people should buy to do their interviews, editing and podcasts. These are my Amazon Associate suggestions. Use this list to jump ahead in the article.

HEADPHONES

MEE audio M6 PRO In Ear Monitor Headphones

MEE audio M6 PRO In Ear Monitor Headphones for Musicians

MEE audio M6 PRO In Ear Monitor Headphones

I dislike the over the ear ‘cans’ style headphones in interviews because it just looks silly, unless you’re Joe Rogan. For a more professional on camera appearance, I use these for many interviews.

These are basically invisible so they aren’t distracting in interviews. If you have a headphone extension cord you can run it down your back and into a headphone jack or into the headphone plug for your microphone and you’re off to the races. I prefer wired headphones for most interviews because they also do not cause a lag between the person speaking and what you hear like bluetooth can do.

While it is annoying to have to take them in and out, you’ll get bonus points for not having echo feedback in your interview from using your laptop speaker.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

If you just want amazing headphones with powerful noise cancelling and are not concerned about being on camera, these wired/wireless headphones from Bose are incredible. I have an older version that has been rock solid for about 7 years. I’ve worn out the pleather ear pads so often that I’ve had to replace them multiple times. Replacement pads are cheap and my headphones still work flawlessly. A must have if you travel on airplanes often.

When used with a wire, there is no bluetooth lag which makes life much easier for anyone who needs to edit video on the road. I love them.

MICROPHONES

The microphone you use directly affects the quality and richness of your voice, which is incredibly important!

Option 1: Shure MV7+

Shure MV7+ Podcast Dynamic Microphone

Shure is the brand of microphone that Joe Rogan and many many podcasters use. The Shure brand is top notch and has been used for decades by pros across the production industry. At around $280, it’s not cheap. With USB-C connectivity it works with the latest iPads and MacBooks and even has a handy headphone jack on the mic, which works great with your headphones above.

Don’t forget the stand, apparently sold separately.

OPTION 2: Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB Microphone

Logitech / BLUE Yeti is the brand of microphone I used to narrate for “Epidemic of Fraud” as well as most of the interviews I’ve conducted over the past few years. It’s a GREAT mic and at $129, more affordable than the Shure. It even comes with it’s own stand!

The sweet spot for where you put your mouth is directly in front of the mic, so it’s different from the Shure which points at your mouth.

This mic also has a headphone jack, but is standard USB so you’ll need to make sure you have the right cable for your computer or phone device.

All in all it’s an incredible mic and delivers a rich sound.

Wireless microphones are ok, but a wired will always be preferred. I have a shorter version of this microphone but it really makes a massive difference in audio quality, especially if you like recording TikTok videos and lives. If you don’t like the length, you can get shorter ones for cheaper prices, just follow the buy button below and choose your option.

TRIPODS



Elitehood iPad Tripod and Phone Holder Mount Bundle

iPad / iPhone / Camera Tripod

Believe it or not, probably the most powerful camera out there for Mac users is the iPhone or iPad. When plugged into your computer, the iPhone camera integrates seamlessly into your video conference and podcast software. But you need a tripod to keep it in place and raise your camera up to a eye level heigh, unless you like people looking up your nose.

I have no particular affinity for this specific brand, however it seems to have all the required needs for anyone who uses an iPad to conduct interviews. I don’t own this however if you have issues, please let me know and I’ll update my recommendation.

Camera / Light Desk Mount (replaces tripod for lights and cameras)

NEEWER Extendable Camera Desk Mount with Ball Head, 17"-40" Adjustable Table Light Stand with 1/4" Screw & C Clamp for DSLR Camera, Ring Light, Live Stream, Vlog, Max Load: 6.6lb/3kg, TL283 (RED)

I love these. I have three and use them almost every day. They’re usually under $30 and sturdy too!

This is a great tripod for phone shooting. It’s lightweight, very tall and even has a bluetooth remote to trigger recording. Excellent buy and usually less than $30.

Manfrotto 290 Xtra 3-Section Aluminum Tripod with 128RC Micro Fluid Head

Manfrotto is one of the most professional brand names in the tripod industry. When using any camera tripod, one of the most important aspects to look for is a ‘fluid’ head. A fluid head allows you to smoothly pan/tilt the camera, avoiding distracting shake and wobble that can ruin a shot in a critical recording, like weddings or public statements.

This is an entry level aluminum tripod from Manfrotto with its own small fluid head. If you want to get your feed wet, the 290 is a great place to start.

AUDIO RECORDERS

For those of you who really love audio and want the absolute best quality sound possible for field recordings, check out these excellent recorders from Zoom.

Zoom H6essential (2024)

Zoom H6essential Audio Recorder is here!

Zoom is not the same zoom as the interview platform. Zoom is an audio recording company and this is their newest product. The H6 Essential records at ‘32 bit float’, meaning it won’t over modulate if you have the recording turned up too high. I’ve been lusting after an update to their sturdy and powerful recorders for quite a while. It’s less than $300 and is very affordable for the quality you get.

If you conduct interviews with XLR microphones, this is an excellent purchase. I just found this and can’t wait to get one!

Zoom F2-BT Lavalier Recorder with Bluetooth

Zoom F2-BT Lavalier Recorder with Bluetooth

If you’re going to be on the run or just want a dead-simple interview recording setup, I use the Zoom F2-BT lavalier. This is the same mic I used to record Dr. Sabine Hazan and it was flawless. It’s $199 but is well worth the price for what it does. Simple recording of interviews without confusion.

Computers, Hubs and Computer Accessories

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop

Fully Loaded MacBook Pro 16.2 Inch

Nobody ever accused Apple of making anything insanely cheap, and the fully loaded MacBook Pro is no different. At over $3k, this is a computer that you definitely want to think about before buying, however I’m running the 2017 version of this same computer as I type, and even now it’s kicking butt and taking names. I may have issues with Apple, but faulty computers is not one of them.

ANKER USB-C HUB and adapter

I have a version of this Anker adapter and it is one of the most powerful pieces of tech I rely on. It doesn’t matter if you have an iPad or MacBook, an adapter like this is a must-have. Apparently it will even keep your iPad charged while you conduct your interviews (if you plug a power cable into it). It expands your Mac to other USB types, adds another USB-C port to an iPad, and even has an HDMI out port.

At $24.99 it’s a steal.

LIGHTS

Neewer 13" Led Video Light Panel Lighting Kit, 2-Pack

The desk lights I use for my set are ridiculously expensive and heavy-duty broadcast lights. However, Neewer makes some pretty great affordable options that are just right for podcasters. If you have something like a nice window background in your office you want to use, lights like this will help prevent you from being washed out. These also travel, a benefit for podcasters on the road.

BOOKS

Rules for Radicals Defeated

Dr. Mary’s Monkey

Turtles All The Way Down

Christ In Dachau

Unrestricted Warfare

The Mosquito, A Human History of Our Deadliest Predator

Dark Influence

The Virus and the Vaccine

How to Lie with Statistics

