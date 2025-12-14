Del Bigtree Reveals the Hidden Truth Behind Suppressed Vaccine Research in New Movie

In a riveting new interview on BrokenTruth.TV, host John Davidson sits down with acclaimed filmmaker and medical freedom advocate Del Bigtree to discuss the shocking revelations in his latest documentary, An Inconvenient Study.

Bigtree, a former Emmy Award-winning producer on the daytime medical talk show The Doctors, transitioned from mainstream Hollywood to becoming one of the most prominent voices challenging vaccine safety narratives. As CEO of the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) and host of the investigative news program The HighWire, Bigtree has spent years suing government agencies for transparency and producing groundbreaking films like Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe. His work has sparked global conversations on informed consent, scientific integrity, and the rise of chronic illness in children.

At the center of the discussion is Bigtree’s powerful new film, An Inconvenient Study, which exposes an unpublished vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated health outcomes study conducted by the prestigious Henry Ford Health System. Originating from Bigtree’s 2016 challenge to Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious diseases at Henry Ford, the retrospective study analyzed records from over 18,000 children. Intended to debunk concerns about vaccine safety, it reportedly found that vaccinated children were 2.5 times more likely to develop chronic diseases—a finding that aligns with prior independent studies but was never published.

The documentary captures the dramatic story: a pro-vaccine institution sets out to prove skeptics wrong, only to allegedly bury the results. Bigtree reveals hidden-camera footage of his conversation with the lead researcher, highlighting fears of career repercussions and institutional pressure. The film has already won Best of Festival at the Malibu Film Festival and is available to watch for free at aninconvenientstudy.com.

In this candid interview, Bigtree and Davidson—both former Hollywood insiders and Malibu Film Festival award winners—delve into the shifting public perception on vaccines, the failures exposed during COVID, the influence of figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at HHS, and why true freedom begins with bodily autonomy. Bigtree warns that without honest science, America risks losing its core liberties.

As chronic illness rates in children skyrocket, this conversation couldn’t be more timely. Is the era of unquestioned vaccine mandates coming to an end?

Don’t miss this must-watch interview—stream it now exclusively on BrokenTruth.TV and join the fight for truth in health.