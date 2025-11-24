“We have to be the beacon of light” – Cat Parker on Vaccine Injury, Censorship, and the Fight for Recognition and Help

Cat Parker, a former concert photographer and construction project manager, shares the devastating timeline of her own injury after being mandated by two successive employers to receive COVID vaccines in 2021. She received the Johnson & Johnson shot in April 2021 and a Pfizer “booster” in November 2021. Within months she developed extreme chronic fatigue, narcolepsy, insomnia, hair loss, severe rashes, uncontrollable mood swings, anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideations so intense she had to remove firearms from her home — symptoms she had never experienced before.

What followed was years of medical gaslighting (“it’s menopause,” “you’re working too hard,” “you’re anemic”), being fired for being too sick to work, financial ruin, and eventual denial from the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP). Cat now lives with seven rare diseases and over 47 ongoing adverse reactions.

Key themes that emerged:

Widespread, deliberate censorship is still intensifying

Cat and the hosts agree the silencing of injured voices — on YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Nextdoor, etc. — is “literally killing people.” Multiple members of her support groups have died by suicide after being unable to get their stories out or find help. The failure of existing compensation systems

Both the traditional Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) and the COVID-specific CICP are described as completely inadequate. Thousands have been denied or received nothing. The panel calls for a new, functional national compensation program and dedicated NIH research into vaccine injury. Ongoing institutional betrayal and fraud Hospitals and doctors routinely refuse to report injuries to VAERS (Warner is building cases against hospitals for this failure).

Falsified medical records (e.g., Moderna doses appearing when only J&J or Pfizer were received).

Gaslighting remains rampant; doctors dismiss obvious post-vaccine collapse as “anxiety” or other unrelated causes. What Cat and the injured community are building A 6,500-member private support group (C-19 Adverse Reactions and Support Group) that provides real-time help, resources, doctor lists, detox protocols, and emotional support.

Medical Arts Healing Foundation (medicalartshealing.org), co-founded with Dr. Mark Bain, to fund treatments many cannot afford (e.g., platelet-rich plasma therapy and homeopathic spike-protein detox).

Plans for an independent, censorship-resistant platform with an interactive map of doctors, attorneys, and treatment centers worldwide. Call for coalition and accountability

Warner Mendenhall stresses three big goals every vaccine-injured group can unite behind: A real compensation fund

Large-scale NIH research

Legal accountability (VAERS non-reporting lawsuits, medical-record fraud, battery cases when vaccines are given against explicit refusal).

Cat repeatedly emphasized: “Nobody is coming to save us.” The injured must become organized, loud, and mutually supportive. She praised doctors like Dr. Mark Bain (who has fought hospitals in court for the right to use ivermectin) and pediatric PA Scott Miller (author of The Most Dangerous Man in Washington), while lamenting that good practitioners are still being persecuted.

The episode closes on a note of defiant hope: despite losing careers, savings, health, and in some cases family support, Cat Parker and thousands like her refuse to be silenced. “As long as I’m alive, I’m going to help other people… even if I can’t help myself.”Links mentioned

Cat Parker (all socials & resources): https://poplme.co/catparkerphoto

Medical Arts Healing Foundation: medicalartshealing.org

Dr. Bain’s practice & detox info: docintheloop.com

Homeopathic detox protocol: getdetoxed.us or getdetoxed.ca

Freedom Counsel attorney network: freedomcounsel.org

A raw, unfiltered testament to the scale of the COVID vaccine injury crisis and the grassroots movement that has risen to meet it when governments and institutions have not.