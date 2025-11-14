For nearly two years, Norweigian homeschool parents Monical and Petter have been desperately fighting for the return of their children, Saga and Iris. The story has been well documenteed in our previous reporting which you can see below, but we received a joyful message from the parents last week.

The girls were returned three days ago after a speedy court decision. We’ve been meeting up with lots of friends and eating cake 😊 We will continue publishing about everything as much as possible, and work to free other children, put the criminals in prison and make the world a better place 💫.

Monica & Petter

We’ll have the family on once they’ve had some time to settle, but in the meantime, the girls are back enjoying horses and nature with their parents.

