Victory Over Persecution: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny's Unbreakable Stand

In a powerful and inspiring conversation on Broken Truth, host John Davidson sits down with renowned physician and health freedom advocate Dr. Sherri Tenpenny – a true medical hero who has spent over 25 years fighting for truth in medicine.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny with John Davidson

Dr. Tenpenny opens up about her intense battle with the Ohio State Medical Board, which attempted to silence her by demanding a psychiatric evaluation and ultimately sanctioning her license for “failure to cooperate.” Refusing to back down, she stood firm, knowing the accusations were baseless. After a significant health challenge – a severe stroke in 2023 from which she remarkably recovered 95% – Dr. Tenpenny and her attorney threatened legal action. The board backed down, fully reinstating her license.

She pulls no punches on the hypocrisy of medical boards, highlighting how doctors pushing flawed narratives faced no scrutiny while those promoting alternatives like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were targeted. Dr. Tenpenny calls out the Federation of State Medical Boards as a weaponized “good old boys club” that needs dismantling.

Of note, in 2017 Dr. Tenpenny was an early target of what would later become “Shots Heard”, a pharmaceutical funded facebook private group that targeted the medical licenses of doctors, nurses, and vaccine injury survivors. You can see our coverage of this now deleted group at ShotsGate.com.

The discussion also celebrates her groundbreaking work, including her explosive new book Zero Accountability in a Failed System: How Big Pharma Weaponized Vaccines, Public Health, and the Law – a must-read compilation of her decades of research exposing corruption in the system.

Plus, discover her passion for External Counterpulsation (ECP) therapy, a non-invasive technology she’s bringing to the world through clinics in Cleveland, Ohio, and Ventura, California. Suppressed in favor of invasive procedures, ECP offers incredible benefits for heart health, stroke recovery, diabetes, neuropathy, and more.

This interview is a testament to resilience, faith, and the fight for real health freedom. Dr. Tenpenny’s story will leave you empowered and informed.

Follow Dr. Tenpenny at drtenpenny.com for her podcasts, Substack, book, and ECP details.

Don’t miss this – the truth they’ve tried to silence is louder than ever.

