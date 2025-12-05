Censorship, Bias, and the Battle for Academic Integrity

Two fearless social psychologists — Dr. Lee Jussim (Professor at Rutgers) and Dr. Nathan Honeycutt (former Jussim PhD student) — just pulled back the curtain on the biggest open secret in higher education: the staggering left-wing ideological monopoly in academia is now directly fueling censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of free speech both on campus and beyond.In this explosive hour-long interview, they drop jaw-dropping data almost no one has seen in one place:

Up to 40% of faculty openly identify as Marxist, socialist, radical, or political activist (self-reported — not labeled by critics).

In elite humanities and social-science departments the conservative-to-liberal ratio is often 0 : infinity .

The political skew among grad students is even worse — meaning tomorrow’s professors are more extreme than today’s.

Conservatives are now the most underrepresented demographic in higher education — more so than Blacks, Hispanics, or women.

Foreign funding from authoritarian and Islamist sources statistically predicts worse free-speech climates and higher antisemitism on U.S. campuses.

Disturbing new survey data showing half to 70% of far-left respondents say political assassination of certain right-wing figures would be at least “somewhat justified.”

They also connect the dots: the same ideological monoculture that retracts papers, fires professors, and shouts down speakers on campus has spilled into Big Tech, Hollywood, K-12 education, and even local law enforcement — with real people spending weeks in jail over memes.Most shocking? These warnings are coming from tenured and credentialed academics on the inside, not external critics. They’re not calling for affirmative action for conservatives or government crackdowns — they’re sounding the alarm that the only sustainable fix is sunlight, open debate, and relentless exposure of the problem.If you’ve ever wondered why universities seem to produce activists instead of scholars… why “cancel culture” started on campus and then took over the culture… or why trust in higher education is plummeting faster than ever, this is the conversation that ties it all together.Watch the full interview now and ask yourself:



How much longer can a democracy survive when the institutions training its teachers, journalists, lawyers, and tech leaders openly admit 40% of them identify with revolutionary ideologies — and silence anyone who objects?

