DOJ Refuses to Answer Questions of Due Process Violations in the Joby Weeks Case

In our previous coverage, "The Trials of Joby Weeks," published on BrokenTruth.TV, we delved into the protracted legal saga of Joby Weeks, a Colorado-based Bitcoin advocate entangled in the BitClub Network controversy. Weeks, who pleaded guilty in 2020 to tax evasion and conspiracy to sell unregistered securities, has maintained his innocence, asserting that BitClub was a legitimate Bitcoin mining cooperative rather than the $722 million Ponzi scheme alleged by prosecutors. The article highlighted claims of regulatory overreach, evidence suppression, asset seizures, and indefinite delays that have left Weeks under house arrest for nearly six years without a trial. An exclusive interview with Weeks underscored these grievances, painting a picture of a justice system weaponized against cryptocurrency innovators amid unclear regulations.

As a follow-up, on July 25, 2025—mere weeks after the publication of that piece—BrokenTruth.TV submitted a series of pointed questions to the Department of Justice (DOJ). These inquiries sought clarification on the status of Weeks' detention, the handling of the BitClub case, and broader implications for due process in cryptocurrency-related prosecutions. Despite an extension of time to allow a review, the DOJ has not responded, leaving these critical questions unanswered. This silence is particularly striking in light of recent shifts in DOJ policy, including the April 7, 2025, Blanche Memorandum, which signals a retreat from aggressive "regulation by prosecution" in the digital asset space.

Below, we outline the submitted questions, providing context drawn from public records, court documents, and ongoing developments in the case. These queries stem from allegations of systemic injustices, including coercive tactics and selective enforcement, that Weeks and his supporters claim have undermined his rights.

Unanswered Questions to the Department of Justice

Submitted on July 25, 2025

1. What was the reason for subjecting Joby Weeks to frequent transfers between prisons—commonly referred to as "Diesel Therapy"—during 2020?

"Diesel Therapy" refers to the practice of repeatedly shuttling inmates between facilities, often under grueling conditions, which can disrupt legal preparations and exert psychological pressure. Court records indicate Weeks was detained pretrial in 2020 following his arrest in December 2019, but specifics on transfers remain opaque. Advocates argue this was punitive, especially given Weeks' non-violent charges related to promoting BitClub. No official explanation has been provided, fueling claims of intentional hardship to coerce a plea.

2. Does the Department of Justice plan to prosecute individuals solely for promoting a product, such as in cases involving cryptocurrency or investment opportunities?

Weeks' role in BitClub was primarily promotional—he was not an owner or manager, yet he faced charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and sell unregistered securities. DOJ filings describe him as a key promoter who solicited investments for mining pools. This raises concerns about First Amendment implications, as critics liken it to prosecuting endorsers without evidence of direct fraud. The Blanche Memorandum explicitly discourages prosecutions in areas of regulatory ambiguity, prioritizing "intentional fraud" over promotional activities.

3. How was the Department of Justice able to pursue the BitClub case, given claims that it did not involve U.S. currency and was restricted from accepting American investors?

BitClub operated from 2014 to 2019, mining significant cryptocurrencies like 92,000 Bitcoin and 650,000 Ethereum. Prosecutors alleged it defrauded investors of $722 million, but Weeks contends the network excluded U.S. participants and dealt solely in digital assets, not fiat currency. DOJ jurisdiction stemmed from wire fraud allegations involving U.S. wires, despite the international scope. Questions persist about extraterritorial reach, especially as no verified victims have sought restitution in court.

4. Was Joby Weeks targeted for prosecution due to his political views?

Weeks, a vocal libertarian and Bitcoin evangelist, has suggested his outspoken criticism of government overreach in finance made him a target. Public records show no direct evidence of political motivation, but the case's timing amid early crypto crackdowns invites scrutiny. Similar claims have arisen in other high-profile crypto cases, where defendants argue selective prosecution based on ideology rather than evidence.

5. How does the Department of Justice expect Joby Weeks to effectively pursue a pro se defense when he has reportedly been denied access to funds, cell phones, computers, and the internet?

Under house arrest since his 2020 plea, Weeks faces restrictions including asset freezes that have left him unable to afford counsel or access digital tools essential for a self-represented defense. This includes blockchain records that could exonerate him. Pretrial asset seizures, upheld in court, are criticized as violating Sixth Amendment rights, creating coercive conditions. Weeks' filings highlight over 33 continuances, with sentencing delayed multiple times—the latest to June 2, 2025, as of mid-2025 updates.

Joby with daughter Liberty, who was a toddler when he was arrested in 2019. Joby has not seen her in at least 4 months.

6. Mr. Weeks has claimed he was locked in a bathroom for 72 hours without release, which allegedly led to a coerced plea deal. Does the Department of Justice consider plea deals obtained under such circumstances to be valid?

Weeks alleges mistreatment during pretrial detention, including prolonged isolation that pressured him into pleading guilty despite maintaining innocence on fraud charges. DOJ policy requires voluntary pleas, but no investigation into these claims has been disclosed. If substantiated, this could invoke Brady violations for withholding exculpatory evidence, echoing broader critiques of plea bargaining in federal cases.

7. How many currently incarcerated U.S. prisoners (including those under house arrest or in prison) have filed claims alleging lack of due process or coerced pleas?

This question probes systemic issues, as Weeks' case is part of a pattern in crypto prosecutions. While exact figures are not publicly aggregated by the DOJ, prisoner rights groups estimate thousands of annual filings alleging due process violations. In Weeks' counterclaim filed in January 2025, he sought $22.2 billion from the DOJ for alleged overreach, highlighting withheld evidence like blockchain transactions and IRS forms.

8. Did the Department of Justice or any other federal entity continue operating the BitClub mining servers in 2019? If so, who received the cryptocurrency generated by these servers?

Following arrests in December 2019, questions arose about the fate of BitClub's mining operations. Weeks claims servers continued running, generating crypto valued at billions today, yet no accounting has been provided in court. If federal entities oversaw this, it could imply acknowledgment of legitimacy, contradicting Ponzi allegations. DOJ has not addressed asset disposition publicly.

9. Does the existence of these mining servers and the blockchain-verified currency they produced contradict the Department of Justice's claims that BitClub was a Ponzi scheme?

Blockchain records verify substantial mining output, suggesting participants profited rather than suffered losses typical of Ponzis. Prosecutors countered that promises of returns were fraudulent, but Weeks argues the verifiable value undermines the narrative. The lack of identified victims in restitution hearings bolsters this view, yet the DOJ maintains the scheme's fraudulent nature.

10. Is the Department of Justice currently considering dismissing the charges against Mr. Weeks, given that he was not an owner or manager of BitClub and in light of the Blanche memorandum released on April 7, 2025?

The Blanche Memorandum, issued by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, marks a pivotal shift: disbanding the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team and urging focus on embezzlement, scams, and hacking over unclear securities issues. It criticizes past "regulation by prosecution," aligning with Weeks' claims of retroactive enforcement amid 2014-2017 regulatory vagueness. Weeks lobbied Congress and the White House in 2025, and his sentencing delays (continued to February 2025 and beyond) suggest potential review. Dismissal could set a precedent for similar cases.

The DOJ's non-response to these questions perpetuates uncertainty in a case already marred by delays and allegations of injustice. As Weeks approaches what may be his final sentencing—now postponed indefinitely—transparency is paramount. The Blanche Memorandum offers a pathway for reform, yet without answers, doubts linger about fairness in America's handling of cryptocurrency pioneers. BrokenTruth.TV will continue monitoring developments and urges the DOJ to address these concerns for the sake of accountability and due process.

