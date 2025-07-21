Intelligence Scandals, Election Integrity, and Crypto Injustices

In a riveting episode of BrokenTruth.TV's podcast, host John Davidson sits down with Attorney Warner Mendenhall of Mendenhall Law and Freedom Counsel, and Attorney Brad Geyer, founder of FormerFeds and a former Assistant U.S. Attorney (AUSA) for the Department of Justice. The discussion, aired on July 21, 2025, delves into pressing issues of government overreach, election security, intelligence weaponization, and the controversial prosecutions in the cryptocurrency space. With a casual yet insightful tone—reminiscent of barroom chats among freedom fighters—the trio highlights unsung heroes fighting mandates, fraud, and systemic abuses. Drawing from their legal expertise, they critique past administrations, advocate for reforms, and spotlight cases like that of Bitcoin promoter Joby Weeks, who endured years of alleged injustice without trial.

The podcast emphasizes the need for transparency, bipartisanship, and a return to core American values like due process and financial freedom. It also touches on emerging technologies like AI and cryptocurrency legislation, warning of potential control grids while expressing cautious optimism under new leadership. Below is a chapter breakdown with timecodes for key topics, followed by a detailed summary.

Chapter Timecodes

00:00:00 - 00:05:00: Introduction and Unsung Heroes – Setting the stage with discussions on everyday heroes resisting mandates and vaccine injuries.

00:05:00 - 00:13:00: Tulsi Gabbard's Intelligence Disclosure – Analysis of the former DNI's revelations on weaponized agencies and election interference.

00:13:00 - 00:22:00: DOJ Antitrust, Procurement Fraud, and Selective Enforcement – Critiques of Obama-era cutbacks and the rise in unprosecuted fraud.

00:22:00 - 00:30:00: The Joby Weeks Story – Video Summary – A narrated overview of Weeks' arrest, asset seizure, and alleged torture.

00:30:00 - 00:47:00: Crypto Prosecutions and Government Overreach – Deep dive into Weeks' case, Bitcoin mining, and parallels with Roger Ver.

00:47:00 - 00:58:00: Financial Freedom vs. Control Grids – Debates on privacy, surveillance, and the risks of centralized digital currencies.

00:58:00 - 01:08:00: IRS Reform, Automated Taxes, and Privacy Coins – Proposals to eliminate the IRS and balance illicit use with personal freedom.

01:08:00 - 01:15:00: AI Innovations and Legal Futures – Exploring AI's role in law, creativity, and potential job disruptions.

Tulsi Gabbard's Disclosure and Election Integrity

A major segment analyzes Tulsi Gabbard's recent disclosure as DNI, revealing how intelligence agencies under the Obama administration allegedly weaponized media and interfered in elections. Geyer notes that while much was known since 2016, the high-level receipts elevate the matter, potentially requiring a special prosecutor. Mendenhall ties this to longstanding concerns over "black box" voting machines, advocating for hand-counted paper ballots to restore trust. Both guests criticize CISA's role in cybersecurity, calling for its shutdown, and emphasize bipartisan agreement on election reforms like indelible ink marking, as used in Iraq.

DOJ Reforms and Fraud Enforcement

The conversation shifts to DOJ internals, with Geyer recounting Obama-era antitrust cutbacks that sidelined experienced prosecutors, leading to unchecked procurement and grant fraud. Mendenhall shares frustrations from False Claims Act cases, where delays allow fraudsters to continue profiting. They express optimism about recent collaborations under new leadership, citing interventions in SBA fraud and a potential reboot of enforcement programs.

The Joby Weeks Case: A Symbol of Overreach

A highlight is the deep dive into Joby Weeks' ordeal, introduced via a five-minute video summary produced by Davidson. Weeks, a Bitcoin evangelist and hardware vendor for BitClub Network, amassed significant wealth but faced arrest in 2019 without U.S. jurisdiction. Accused of promoting a Ponzi scheme—despite evidence of actual mining (over 92,000 Bitcoins and 500,000 Ethereum)—he endured 11 months in prison during COVID, alleged torture, asset seizure worth half a billion dollars, and over five years of house arrest without internet access. Geyer labels it a "perfect storm" of unclear regulations, comparing it to cases like Roger Ver and Ross Ulbricht, arguing for pardons as crypto laws evolve.



Cryptocurrency, Privacy, and New Legislation

Expanding on crypto injustices, the guests discuss government seizures, like the Himalaya Exchange's $630 million reserve, and selective enforcement against innovators. Mendenhall warns of a "control grid" eroding financial freedom, balancing illicit uses against privacy needs. Geyer outlines three new laws: the GENIUS Act (blockchain task force), Digital Asset Fairness Act (due process in enforcement), and Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act (government Bitcoin purchases). They advocate rewinding flawed prosecutions and highlight privacy coins for humanitarian purposes.

IRS Reform, AI, and Broader Reforms

Proposing radical changes, Mendenhall suggests an automated transaction tax to replace the IRS, retiring national debt while reducing volatility in high-speed trading. Discussions on AI's role in law and creativity note its potential to empower individuals but warn of job disruptions and the need for human oversight in areas like voting. The episode closes with calls for transparency across scandals, from January 6 to Amish farmer targeting, urging DOJ to drop cases like Weeks' to focus on real threats.



This episode exemplifies BrokenTruth.TV's commitment to exposing injustices, blending legal analysis with calls for action. Listeners can watch the full interview on BrokenTruth.TV or search for "Joby Weeks" for related content.