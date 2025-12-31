"Human life matters" Dr. Aaron Lewis

In a powerful new episode on BrokenTruth.TV, host John Davidson sits down with Dr. Aaron Lewis—a seasoned pastor of nearly 27 years, global missionary, educator, and founder of The Scribes Institute in Hartford, Connecticut—for a candid conversation that pulls no punches.

Dr. Lewis, who has traveled extensively to developing nations in the Middle East, Africa, and beyond to strengthen faith communities, shares his firsthand perspective on a horrifying reality: the ongoing torment and violence against Christians in places like Nigeria and among Coptic communities.

Dr. Aaron Lewis

Follow Dr. Lewis on X

”What’s going on in Nigeria is actually horrific,” Dr. Lewis declares. “It needs to be reported on... because it has to do with humanity. Human life matters.”

Yet, as he points out, this crisis receives scant attention from traditional media—a failure he attributes to a broader decline in mainstream journalism. Instead, he champions the rise of independent outlets daring to tell the truth.

“Independent media is going to soar to epic heights... because independent media will dare to tell the truth, whereas mainstream media won’t report on things.”

From his heartfelt work educating children through The Scribes Institute—a nonprofit empowering young minds with literacy, STEAM, and life skills—to his missions supporting beleaguered believers worldwide, Dr. Lewis embodies hope amid hardship.

Why is this story being buried? And what can we do to amplify the voices of the persecuted?Watch the full interview now on BrokenTruth.TV and discover why independent media is more vital than ever.

Support Dr. Lewis’s mission: Visit www.thescribesinstitute.org to learn more and contribute to empowering the next generation.

