Health Policy and the Politicization of Science

In a riveting episode of *Broken Truth* on BrokenTruth.TV, host John Davidson sits down with renowned biomedical researcher Dr. James Lyons-Weiler for a no-holds-barred discussion on the intersections of health policy, vaccine safety, and the systemic flaws plaguing modern medicine. From his personal tragedy of losing his mother to breast cancer at age four—"I had to watch her writhing in pain, begging to die"—to his groundbreaking work in oncology and evolutionary biology, Dr. Lyons-Weiler pulls back the curtain on decades of questionable science and political interference.

Dr. Lyons-Weiler, a former expert at the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute and collaborator with the National Cancer Institute, shares how his deep dive into vaccine research—sparked by his book *Cures Versus Profits*—revealed alarming gaps in safety studies. "We're told vaccines are safe and effective... I looked at the science and I'm an expert... wow, this is really garbage. I felt like we were flying blind," he states, pointing to skyrocketing autism rates (from 1 in 10,000 in the 1970s to 1 in 36 today) and potential links to ADHD, autoimmunity, and chronic illnesses. He doesn't mince words on controversial contaminants like Simian Virus 40 (SV40) found in historic polio and MMR vaccines, labeling official investigations as "whitewashes" that downplay cancer risks.



The conversation heats up as Dr. Lyons-Weiler critiques the stagnation in cancer treatments, where major centers like UCLA skip genetic tumor testing in favor of outdated protocols. He attributes this to a "Fauci model" of funding threats that silenced dissent—until now, with figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pushing for real reform. On the horizon? Dr. Lyons-Weiler identifies neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's as the most pressing crisis, affecting baby boomers en masse. He touts innovative early detection via Neurotrack's eye-tracking test and aluminum chelation protocols, sharing his own success in reversing severe asthma through natural methods like silica water and cilantro: "I reversed my asthma 100%."



Diving into COVID-era controversies, Dr. Lyons-Weiler slams the rushed adoption of remdesivir—pulled from Ebola trials yet fast-tracked despite WHO objections—and exposes PCR test flaws leading to 90% false positives, misdiagnoses, and deadly hospital protocols. He calls out the politicization of medicine, from electronic medical records branding patients as "anti-vaxxers" to initiatives like Vote ER that probe voter status, tracing it back to pharmaceutical influence on Democratic policies that stripped vaccine exemptions in multiple states.



Dr. Lyons-Weiler also warns about aluminum adjuvants in vaccines, which reliably induce autoimmunity in animal models, and urges parents to demand reality-based education free from ideological agendas. "The politicization of science needs to stop unless Democrats want to continue to have kids with asthma, ADHD, autism, and other neurodevelopmental disorders," he says bluntly.



This eye-opening interview is a must-watch for anyone questioning the status quo in health and policy. Catch the full video now on BrokenTruth.TV to hear Dr. Lyons-Weiler's unfiltered insights and learn how to stay informed via his Substack (Popular Rationalism), the MAHA Report, and courses at ipak-edu.org. Don't miss it—truth awaits.

