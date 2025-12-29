Fired for Freedom: Officer Michael McMahon

In a powerful new interview on BrokenTruth.TV, host John Davidson sits down with former Los Angeles Police Department officer Michael McMahon, who shares the shocking story of how standing up for bodily autonomy cost him his badge, his gun, and his livelihood.

Officer Michael McMahon

On November 9, 2021— almost four years before this interview—McMahon was ordered into his captain’s office and stripped of his police powers. After over 14 years of dedicated service, he was relieved of duty, put through an expedited seven-month “trial,” and ultimately fired—all for refusing to mask, test weekly, or submit to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on grounds of personal and constitutional rights.

McMahon pulls no punches: He describes a preordained termination process, a union (the Police Protective League) that abandoned officers fighting for their freedoms, and even having to battle for his own choice of attorney. Lawsuits followed, but federal judges dismissed them, unwilling to challenge the powerful forces behind the mandates.

Yet McMahon’s story doesn’t end in defeat. By the grace of God, he landed with a new department, rebuilt his career, and even ran for California State Assembly in 2022. His firing ignited a passion for advocacy, co-founding Roll Call for Freedom to support fellow officers.

McMahon speaks to crowd

In this candid conversation, McMahon exposes the betrayal felt by thousands of law enforcement professionals and warns of the ongoing challenges in California’s political landscape.

Watch the full explosive interview now on BrokenTruth.TV and discover why one man’s refusal to comply became a stand for all our freedoms. You won’t believe what really happened behind the badge.

To learn more visit CovidPenalty.com.

(2024) Epidemic of Fraud explores the bizarre media, medical, and partisan political attacks levied against a class of ancient medications, told from the perspective of a former CNN journalist and Hollywood industry veteran. Why were the people who allowed the fentanyl disaster to go unchecked so eager to discredit a drug that is safer than tonic water? Director John Davidson takes you into an audio/visual time machine back to 2020 to reveal the forbidden knowledge that our medical, academic, and political officials are desperate to hide from you.