The Hidden Dangers in mRNA Vaccines. Interview with Genomics Expert Kevin McKernan.

Kevin McKernan reveals shocking findings from independent testing of vaccine vials.

McKernan accidentally discovered high levels of plasmid DNA contamination while applying his lab’s rigorous standards to Pfizer shots. This DNA comes from a manufacturing shortcut using bacteria—and it’s not “inert.”

Key revelations:

Bacterial “signatures” on the DNA trick your cells into thinking it’s a virus, triggering a chronic immune alarm (cGAS-STING pathway) that could promote inflammation... or worse.

DNA sensing by the cGAS–STING pathway in health and disease | Nature Reviews Genetics

The cGAS-STING pathway: Your body’s detector for foreign DNA—now potentially overactivated by vaccine contaminants.

Some DNA is still circular, meaning it could replicate endlessly inside your cells, explaining why some people produce spike protein years later.

molecular biology - What, if any, is the difference between covalently closed circular DNA and plasmids? - Biology Stack Exchange

Circular vs. linear plasmids: A critical manufacturing failure that risks uncontrolled replication.

Pfizer included unnecessary SV40 promoter sequences (linked to cancer in past vaccine scandals)—sequences Moderna proved you don’t need.

Bidirectional promoter region of SV40. (A) Schematic diagram of the... | Download Scientific Diagram

SV40 elements in the plasmids: Echoes of historical contamination raising serious concerns.

McKernan backs it all with data: Peer-reviewed papers, his own sequencing, and even public datasets showing vaccine DNA in people’s blood.

Why does this matter? Persistent spike, unusual clots, and potential long-term risks the FDA dismisses.

But there’s hope: McKernan calls for ditching blind trust in regulators and embracing natural medicines, direct care, and decentralization.

This interview is packed with hard science, zero hype, and urgent truths. You need to see it for yourself.

