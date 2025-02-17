CBS FAKES HISTORY "Free speech was weaponized to conduct a genocide."

Last week Vice-President JD Vance spoke to EU military leaders in Munich and pointed out Europe’s disastrous denial of democracy and human rights in recent history. Vance referenced the people punished for the thought crime of silently praying near abortion clinics as well as how a former European Commissioner was delighted when Romanian elections were thrown out because the ruling elite didn’t agree with the results. *One note of interest - Romania has been one of the few countries helping families escape Norway’s state sponsored child abductions.

Needless to say, these EU representatives did not agree with what was said. One admonished Vance when given the opportunity, and another leader was left in tears on stage after the Vice President exposed their actions. Highly unusual considering these were supposed military leaders.

A few days later, Sec of State Marco Rubio was on CBS’s Face the Nation hosted by Margaret Brennan. In an incredible exchange that shows how networks will go to any length to reject anything associated with Donald Trump, Brennan tried to claim that in WWII Germany “free speech was weaponized to conduct a genocide.” The problem? That is a completely false.

1933 Germany Removed Free Speech

In 1933 as Hitler was rising to power, a fire was allegedly set in the Reichstag, Germany’s parliament. The fire was used to restrict and remove citizens rights, including free speech, and paved the way for Hitler and the Nazis to take total control of the country. According to wikipedia:

The Reichstag Fire Decree (German: Reichstagsbrandverordnung) is the common name of the Decree of the Reich President for the Protection of People and State (German: Verordnung des Reichspräsidenten zum Schutz von Volk und Staat) issued by German President Paul von Hindenburg on the advice of Chancellor Adolf Hitler on 28 February 1933 in immediate response to the Reichstag fire. The decree nullified many of the key civil liberties of German citizens. With the Nazis in powerful positions in the German government, the decree was used as the legal basis for the imprisonment of anyone considered to be opponents of the Nazis, and to suppress publications not considered "friendly" to the Nazi cause. The decree is considered by historians as one of the key steps in the establishment of a one-party Nazi state in Germany.

Decree of the Reich President for the Protection of People and State

Viewers Call Margaret Out

Viewers on X were merciless in their attacks on Margaret and CBS with thousands of comments attacking her statement.

CBS Then Shows Free Speech in Germany is Dead

CBS then allegedly aired footage during 60 Minutes of German police raiding a home and seizing electronics over a meme, validating every point in JD Vance’s speech.

As of press time, CBS had not issued a retraction for Margaret Brennan’s incorrect statement.

