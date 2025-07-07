Retired Green Beret Dr. Pete Chambers Announces Run for Texas Governor at Thrive in '25 Event

On June 28, 2025, at the "Thrive in '25" event in West Palm Beach, Florida, “Doc” Pete Chambers, M.D., a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel and Special Forces Green Beret, made a bold declaration: he is running for Governor of Texas in 2026. In a heartfelt speech, Chambers positioned himself as a "senior public servant" dedicated to the people of Texas, emphasizing grassroots leadership, love as a warrior’s truest virtue, and a commitment to tackling the state’s challenges with integrity. His announcement, described as a "soft announce," marks the beginning of an unconventional campaign rooted in his military background, medical expertise, and unwavering stance on issues like border security and medical freedom.

Dr. Pete Chambers, Photo Credit: John Davidson | Magic Feather Inc.

A Warrior’s Call to Serve

Chambers, a decorated veteran with over 30 years of military service, including multiple combat tours and honors like the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, spoke passionately about his vision for Texas. “I am determined with all my might to be the senior public servant in the state of Texas,” he declared, framing his candidacy as a service to the people, not a pursuit of political power. He emphasized a government “by the people, for the people,” promising to lead with the same resolve he showed on the battlefield and during his medical career.

Drawing on his experience as an infantry soldier and combat medic, Chambers likened the political arena to a battle against a “leviathan of politics.” He acknowledged the challenge of taking on Texas’ entrenched political establishment, including incumbent Governor Greg Abbott, who is seeking a fourth term. Yet, Chambers remained undaunted, stressing that his campaign would be “straight up grassroots,” starting with just “$1 in the bank account.” This financial humility, he argued, would demonstrate a greater purpose—one driven by principle, not wealth or political connections.

Doc Pete at Thrive in ‘25 | Photo Credit John Davidson | Magic Feather Inc.

Love as the Warrior’s Virtue

A central theme of Chambers’ speech was the idea that “the truest virtue of a warrior is love.” Reflecting on his military service, he shared how love for his fellow soldiers and families back home fueled his actions, not hate. “We love who’s next to us in the foxholes. We love our families behind us,” he said, urging the audience to approach political battles with the same spirit. This philosophy, he believes, will guide his campaign as he seeks to connect with Texans “from the Rio Grande to the Red River, from El Paso all the way to Beaumont.”

Chambers’ emphasis on love over hate resonated with the audience, particularly as he addressed the emotional and spiritual energy required for leadership. “You fight out of hate, you lose,” he warned, advocating for a campaign grounded in compassion and unity. His words reflect his broader platform, which prioritizes defending Texas values, securing the border, and protecting individual freedoms.

Doc Pete with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and Attorney Todd Callender

A Track Record of Courage

Chambers’ candidacy is built on a foundation of proven leadership in crisis. As a Green Beret and combat physician, he made life-and-death decisions under fire. After 9/11, he returned to active duty, balancing elite medical training with battlefield service. At age 47, he became the first physician to complete the full Special Forces Qualification Course, a testament to his resilience.

His advocacy for medical freedom further defines his public persona. Chambers gained national attention for opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the military, testifying before Congress in 2022 about alleged abuses. He claims to have witnessed vaccine injuries among soldiers, fueling his vow to hold figures like Anthony Fauci accountable—a promise he reiterated in Texas town halls. His campaign website outlines bold policies, including deploying the Texas State Guard against cartels, phasing out property taxes, and exploring blockchain-based governance through a “Texas DOGE Task Force.”

On the Ground During Texas Floods

Chambers’ commitment to service was evident in his response to the catastrophic flooding in Texas’ Hill Country, which began July 4, 2025. As Kerr County and surrounding areas faced devastating floods that claimed at least 68 lives, Chambers was actively involved in local efforts. A post on X from user @wayofftheres on July 5 noted that Chambers was “out doing real shit” in the flood-stricken region, highlighting his hands-on approach. The user praised the coordinated preparedness group in Hays County, where Chambers was engaged, underscoring his ability to mobilize resources during crises.

Doc Pete on Real America’s Voice reporting from the flood zone

While Governor Abbott issued disaster declarations and mobilized over 1,300 personnel, Chambers’ presence in the affected areas reinforced his image as a leader who shows up where leadership is needed most. His actions align with his campaign’s focus on protecting Texans and restoring safety to communities, particularly in times of adversity.

Grassroots Momentum and Social Media Buzz

Chambers’ announcement sparked enthusiasm on X, where supporters amplified his message. On June 28, he posted, “Running for senior public servant of Texas. ‘It’s a Republic because we will keep it!’” The same day, @HealthRanger described him as a “super high-integrity, America First spiritual warrior,” urging followers to take note. By June 30, Chambers shared his official announcement alongside Amy Sever, gaining further traction. Posts from users like @DiedSuddenly_ and @JimFergusonUK highlighted his pledge to issue arrest warrants for Fauci and others, reflecting the polarizing yet galvanizing nature of his platform.

A Campaign Against the Establishment

Chambers’ run for governor is a direct challenge to Texas’ political status quo. He positions himself as an outsider—not a politician but a warrior loyal to the people, not party donors. His campaign faces an uphill battle in the Republican primary against Abbott, a seasoned incumbent. Yet, Chambers’ fusion of military grit, medical expertise, and unconventional policies—like cryptocurrency innovation and decentralized medicine—may resonate with voters seeking an anti-establishment voice.As Texas grapples with issues like border security, property taxes, and disaster response, Chambers’ promise to lead with love, integrity, and action sets the stage for a contentious and closely watched race. His campaign website, DocPeteChambers.org, invites Texans to join the movement, emphasizing volunteer efforts to knock doors, make calls, and spread the message. For now, Doc Pete Chambers is a warrior stepping into the political arena, ready to fight for Texas’ future—one grassroots dollar, one heartfelt speech, and one flood response at a time.