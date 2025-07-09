Ann Vandersteel Rocks Thrive in ’25: Battle Tyranny, Revive the Constitution

On June 28, 2025, investigative journalist Ann Vandersteel spoke at Thrive in ’25 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Hosted by The Truth Movement, the event rallied advocates for freedom. Vandersteel, co-founder of American Made Action, scrapped her planned speech for a direct talk on government tyranny and local resistance to restore the Constitution.

In the video above, Vandersteel shares that four family members suffer vaccine-related “turbo cancers” and neurological issues. “We’ve got to change,” she urges, pushing grassroots efforts.She says the U.S. runs on “tyranny through U.S. codes,” not the Constitution, citing Title 26 (IRS), “never codified into positive law,” and the PREP Act for “medical tyranny.” “We’re not operating under as a constitutional republic,” she states, tying the ignored Bill of Rights to “God gave man dominion over the land. Air, water.”

Vandersteel says she faced FBI “Quiet Skies” targeting with Tulsi Gabbard, enduring TSA harassment “weekly.” She accuses the WHO and UN of a “new world order, global cabal,” saying, “It’s us against them.”

With Maureen Steele of The People’s Convoy, Vandersteel’s American Made Action fights locally. She praises Collier County’s Bill of Rights Sanctuary status, blocking mandates, and Miami’s fluoride removal via public pressure: “This is working at the local level.”

She slams mRNA vaccines as “B.S.,” questions Robert Malone’s ACIP role, and says Title IV-E-funded child protective services harm families, with her group planning “federal lawsuits” and “common law notices.”

Vandersteel demands control over skies against chemtrails: “If it comes into my breathable space, we go after NASA.” She faults the Supreme Court in Fyk v. Facebook for prioritizing a prisoner’s dreadlocks over free speech, saying, “The Supreme Court is a slave to the corporation” of D.C.

She backs Senate candidate Marc Lynch, who knows government is “run by you, we the people,” and praises Dr. Jane Ruby. Quoting General Flynn, she says, “Local action has a national impact,” urging, “Tell your county commissioner you work for me.” She warns, “Your constitution has been shelved. Nancy Pelosi says it’s a relic. Let’s dust it off.”

Vandersteel’s fiery speech resonated. She directs supporters to AmericanMadeAction.org.

