In conjunction with over 100 attorneys, New York attorney Jamie Scher has taken a bold stand against ABC and Disney, accusing the television show Dr. Odyssey of irresponsibly promoting remdesivir, Paxlovid, and COVID-19 booster shots. Her advocacy, spotlighted during a speech at the Thrive in 25 conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on June 28, 2025, has galvanized efforts to hold media accountable for influencing public health decisions. Drawing from her first and second demand letters, her Thrive in 25 remarks, and recent coverage by BrokenTruth.TV, this article details Scher’s ongoing battle and its implications.

Attorney Jamie Scher. Photo Credit: John Davidson | Magic Feather Inc.

Thrive in 25: Exposing Dr. Odyssey’s Influence

At the Thrive in 25 conference, Scher criticized Dr. Odyssey for portraying remdesivir as a life-saving drug, warning that such depictions could mislead viewers into accepting it in medical settings without questioning its safety. “You don’t even realize that you’re watching the show,” she said, noting that viewers unfamiliar with remdesivir might later feel reassured by its TV endorsement when offered it in hospitals. She highlighted episode 12, where a doctor mandates “booster shots” for staff on a ship described as a “petri dish,” a potentially pregnant character prepares to receive a booster, and Paxlovid is promoted for COVID-19 cases. Scher argued these scenes normalize controversial treatments, particularly for vulnerable groups, without disclosing risks or potential pharmaceutical sponsorships.

Scher urged attendees to visit MyerandScher.com to review her demand letters and share them widely, emphasizing collective action to pressure ABC. Her speech, streamed live on Cloud Hub with support from CEO Todd Callender, connected her advocacy to the stories of loss shared at the conference, reinforcing her commitment to justice for those affected by pharmaceutical harms.

The First Demand Letter: A Call for Accountability

Scher’s campaign began with her team’s first demand letter to ABC and Disney, sent prior to June 2025 and available at MyerandScher.com. The letter accuses Dr. Odyssey of promoting remdesivir as safe and effective, citing a scene where a doctor on the show states the drug saved his life. Scher argued this risks influencing viewers’ medical decisions, given remdesivir’s controversial history, including reported risks of kidney and liver damage. She demanded that ABC stop using real drug names, opt for fictional alternatives, and add disclaimers clarifying the show’s fictional nature.ABC and Disney dismissed the letter, claiming Scher lacked standing since no one had been directly harmed and defending Dr. Odyssey as fictional. Scher challenged this in her speech, questioning, “Why don’t you use a fictional drug instead of, you know, make it, make it up, call it something else?” She described their response as a dismissive “let’s agree to disagree.”

The Second Demand Letter: Escalating the Fight

Following episode 12’s additional promotion of booster shots and Paxlovid, Scher sent a second demand letter on June 24, 2025, available at MyerandScher.com. This letter accuses ABC of “misleading and deceptive advertising” by presenting remdesivir, Paxlovid, and boosters as safe without scientific backing or risk disclosure. It highlights the risk to pregnant women, citing the booster shot scene, and demands that ABC cease these portrayals, add disclaimers, and issue a public statement clarifying the fictional nature of the medical advice. Scher’s Thrive in 25 speech amplified this letter, urging attendees to share it to hold ABC accountable.

Remdesivir’s Controversial Legacy

Remdesivir, developed by Gilead Sciences, received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in May 2020 and FDA approval in October 2020 for COVID-19 treatment. Despite endorsements, a 2020 WHO trial found minimal survival benefits, and critics, including Scher, cite risks like acute kidney injury, liver damage, and multi-organ failure. Scher’s 2023 lawsuit against Gilead, part of her work with the FormerFedsGroup, seeks accountability for these alleged harms. Her demand letters argue that Dr. Odyssey’s portrayal of remdesivir exacerbates these issues by misleading viewers about its safety.

Media’s Role in Public Health

Scher’s campaign, rooted in her Thrive in 25 speech and detailed in her demand letters, underscores the media’s power to shape health decisions. She aligns with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s call to curb pharmaceutical advertising, arguing that entertainment media like Dr. Odyssey may serve as covert advertising platforms. The second demand letter warns that patients could be misled into accepting remdesivir under EUA, risking severe outcomes. Scher’s collaboration with CloutHub and her call to share her demand letters reflect a grassroots strategy to amplify her message.

The Path Forward

Scher’s legal team’s advocacy continues to gain traction, with her Thrive in 25 speech and demand letters sparking debate about media responsibility. While no lawsuit has been filed, her efforts pressure ABC to reconsider its content and disclose any pharmaceutical ties. Her work with the FormerFedsGroup and platforms like CloutHub keeps the conversation alive, inviting the public to question the intersection of entertainment and pharmaceutical influence.For more information, read Scher’s first demand letter here and second demand letter here. Follow updates on MyerandScher.com and join the conversation on Cloud Hub to support Scher’s fight for transparency and justice.

Watch "Epidemic of Fraud"