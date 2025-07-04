Dr. Judy Mikovits: "God’s people are destroyed by lack of knowledge, not lack of information." Thrive in 25.

At the Thrive in 25 Event in West Palm Beach, Florida, on June 28, 2025, Dr. Judy Mikovits gave a speech encouraging attendees to focus on nutrition for better health and question certain medical practices. Her talk, available on brokentruth.tv, mixed dietary advice with criticism of public health systems, promoting natural wellness and expressing distrust in mainstream approaches.

Speaking to an audience interested in alternative health, Mikovits shared practical tips for improving immunity, such as adding nutrients like glutamine, NADP, and essential oils to Cardio Miracle, a supplement drink. She stressed the importance of healthy fats from raw egg yolks and other sources, suggesting they address metabolic issues like neuropathy. She pointed to vendors at the event for quality products.

Mikovits discussed cellular pathways like NF-kappa B and mTOR, arguing that proper nutrition could prevent inflammation and chronic diseases. She referenced her role in the “Plandemic” documentary, claiming public health figures have hidden knowledge about these pathways. Her most controversial statements involved allegations of harm through vaccines, including a claim that the hepatitis B vaccine introduced HIV to millions, citing a 2010 article. These assertions echo her past, including a retracted 2009 study linking XMRV to chronic fatigue syndrome.

She also promoted botanical drugs, terpenes, and supplements like vitamins B17 and C, praising cannabinoids for their health benefits. Quoting Hosea 4:6, she encouraged seeking wisdom and shared her contact details for further discussion. On X, she rallied supporters, stating, “We are going to get justice! We are taking back our country!”

Mikovits’ speech combined nutritional guidance with distrust of medical institutions, resonating with some attendees while sparking debate. Her ideas challenge conventional health views, appealing to those skeptical of mainstream medicine but drawing criticism for their lack of evidence. Watch her full talk on brokentruth.tv to explore the ongoing conversation about health and wellness. See the rest of the Thrive in 25 presentations as they come out at TruthThrive.com.TruthThrive.com

