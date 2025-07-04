U. S. Senate Candidate Mark Lynch Credit: Magic Feather Inc. / John Davidson

Thrive in ‘25 was a hit!

At the event held in West Palm Beach, Florida, on June 28, South Carolina Senate candidate and event co-sponsor Mark Lynch delivered a fiery speech that resonated with attendees, emphasizing a return to constitutional principles and a rejection of overreaching government policies. Speaking to a crowd gathered to discuss pressing issues facing the nation, Lynch outlined his vision for a government accountable to "We the People" and rooted in God-given rights. His address, now featured in a video on brokentruth.tv, underscored his commitment to dismantling unconstitutional agencies and addressing the harms caused by medical mandates.

Lynch began by framing his candidacy as a divine calling, driven by an unwavering resolve to act on the truths he’s uncovered. “I cannot not run knowing what I know,” he declared, referencing the discussions at the Thrive event. He positioned the event as a rallying point for citizens to reclaim their role as the true stewards of America, reminding the audience that elected officials are employees of the people, not their overlords. “They’ve forgotten that,” Lynch said of politicians in Washington and statehouses. “They think they’re the employer. They’re the employee.”

Central to Lynch’s message was the sanctity of God-given, unalienable rights protected by the Constitution. If elected, he pledged to use the Bible and the Constitution as his sole filters for decision-making. “That’s my only job,” he emphasized, vowing to represent the voices of his constituents faithfully. Lynch took a hard stance against what he described as unconstitutional medical mandates, calling for their complete reversal and nullification. “All this medical stuff we’re talking about is 100% unconstitutional,” he asserted, reflecting concerns raised at the event about government overreach in healthcare.

Senate Candidate Mark Lynch. Credit: Magic Feather Inc. / John Davidson

In a bold proposal, Lynch expressed his desire to simplify governance by returning to the Constitution’s original framework. Rather than introducing new legislation, he aims to “pull that little pocket-sized Constitution” out and “run off of that and throw the rest away.” He argued that eliminating unconstitutional agencies could save up to 80% of the federal budget by cutting waste, abuse, and fraud. This streamlined approach, he suggested, would restore fiscal responsibility and realign government with its intended purpose.

Lynch also addressed the human toll of what he described as “manmade vaccine injuries,” offering a heartfelt prayer for those affected. Invoking Jehovah Rapha, “the God who heals,” he called for divine intervention, citing biblical promises of healing and resilience against medical prognoses. “You’re greater than any disease or any manmade vaccine injury,” he prayed, entrusting the afflicted to God’s care. He expressed gratitude for doctors, researchers, and attorneys fighting for justice, signaling his support for efforts to hold accountable those responsible for perceived wrongs.

The speech concluded with a call to action, urging attendees to continue standing up for their rights and resisting “nonsense” in governance. Lynch’s message was both a critique of the current system and a hopeful vision for a restored America, grounded in faith and constitutional fidelity. For Thrive in ‘25 attendees and viewers of the video on brokentruth.tv, his words serve as a clarion call to engage in the fight for freedom and accountability.

As Lynch campaigns for the South Carolina Senate against incumbent Sen. Lindsay Graham, his Thrive in 25 speech encapsulates his platform: a government by and for the people, guided by divine principles and constitutional limits. Whether his vision resonates with voters remains to be seen, but his unwavering commitment to his beliefs has already struck a chord with those at the event and beyond. *Watch the full speech by Mark Lynch on brokentruth.tv and join the conversation about restoring constitutional governance.

Watch all Thrive in ‘25 videos on BrokenTruth.TV or by visiting TruthThrive.com.

