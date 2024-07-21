Hot off the heels of this week’s disastrous AB1955 law signed by Gavin Newsom in California, last night Kjell Tore Auestad Kalleli, a self-proclaimed corruption hunter, contacted me regarding a terrible story he was dealing with in Norway. A family on holiday in Tynset Norway lost their children to an overeager child protective service for the crime of playing in the snow during school hours.



This is their first English language interview detailing their plight. Note: When recording the interview I posted the mother’s maiden name Drexel on their name. Also, I apologize for misspelling ‘Norwegian’ in the interview's title. This was a rush job guys!

Peter, Sage, Iris and Monica

I asked the family for more pictures and this is their response.

“I sent a couple of emails, there are some photos taken around two months ago. We have good photos and videos from before, but I would have to search for them. Don't know if you got that info, but we were both imprisoned because the children ran away from the foster home, and all our IT equipment was seized and has not been returned. Had to buy new phone, laptop etc and have to search for pictures on backup disk.”

We didn’t cover this in the interview but the parents were imprisoned and their devices were all stolen by the government. There has yet to be any crime committed for this state action against its own people.

NO WAY, NORWAY

This story is incredible, but apparently, Norway has a history of persecuting Christians and families who choose to homeschool. In fact, it’s gotten so bad that Poland has repeatedly offered asylum to families fleeing the bizarre Norwegian government policy on taking children. There have even been Bollywood films warning Indian families about living in Norway.

Rune Fardel, an independent journalist in Norway, has documented this case in a series of videos that YouTube has not created subtitles for. I burned English subtitles into the video, but please follow Rune on his YouTube channel and thank him for investigating.

Rune’s examination of the location where the children were taken

A report from outside the Tynset town hall

A review with video of child protective hearings regarding the children

I encourage everyone in the United States considering travel to Norway contact the Norwegian embassy and inquire about the case of the Tynset case.

Norway Embassy in DC Contact information and phone hours:

Phone: +1 (202) 333-6000

Fax: +1 (202) 469-3990

E-mail: emb.washington@mfa.no

More information regarding Norway’s disregard of parents rights

Here are a few relevant links:

1) asylum granted by Poland to Norwegian citizen Silje Garmo



2) article about Bollywood movie Ms. Chatterjee vs. Norway



3) BBC news, article about Bodnariu case (Romania)



4) BBC our world, Norway: Parents against the state





5) Parentalrights.org: An american child kidnapped in Norway



6) Step up 4 childrens rights: Child protection or child trafficking?





7) CBN news: Norwegian nightmare: "Barnevernet" preys on children and parents





8) Step up 4 children’s rights: American children seized in Norway



Below is an AI generated story about the Drexel’s plight.

Drexel Family Ai Article 39.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Fighting for Justice: The Harrowing Battle of Monica and Petter for Their Children

#### Introduction:

In the serene landscape of Norway, a battle unfolds that resonates far beyond its borders—a fight for justice, truth, and the fundamental rights of children and parents. This story centers on Monica Drexel and Petter Gunnerud, whose children, Iris and Saga, aged 9 and 4, were abruptly taken from them based on questionable allegations and misused legal provisions. At the heart of their struggle stands Kjell Tore Auestad Kalleli, an ardent corruption hunter and human rights advocate, whose relentless efforts seek to expose the grave injustices committed by the child welfare services (Barnevernet).

#### The Incident: An Unfounded Seizure

The ordeal began when Iris and Saga, the beloved children of Monica and Petter, were forcibly removed from their home by the Norwegian child welfare services. This action was purportedly taken under the emergency provisions of the Child Welfare Act (§ 4-2), designed to protect children in immediate danger. However, the justification for such a drastic measure was conspicuously absent, leading to an outcry over the misuse of this emergency provision.

#### Key Documents and Events:

1. **Notat fra hjemmebesøk (December 2018):**

This document, detailing a home visit by the child welfare services, lacks significant evidence of any immediate danger to Iris and Saga. The observations made were insufficient to warrant an emergency removal, highlighting a severe lapse in the decision-making process.

2. **Referat fra familien (October 2018):**

The minutes from multiple family meetings document Monica and Petter’s responses to the allegations. These meetings reveal a striking lack of substantial evidence from the child welfare services to support their actions, further questioning the legitimacy of the children’s removal.

3. **Specialist Report:**

An external specialist report, commissioned to provide an objective assessment, contradicted the claims made by the child welfare services. This report affirmed Monica and Petter's suitability as parents, undermining the basis of the emergency intervention.

#### Legal and Ethical Violations:

The handling of Monica and Petter's case raises several significant legal and ethical concerns:

1. **Misuse of Emergency Measures:**

The application of the Child Welfare Act § 4-2 without adequate evidence is a direct violation of the principle of minimal intervention. This principle, enshrined in both national and international law, mandates that less intrusive measures should be considered before resorting to drastic actions like child removal.

2. **Lack of Proper Justification:**

According to the Administration Act §§ 17 and 24, all administrative decisions must be well-founded and transparent. In this case, the decisions lacked clear rationale and sufficient evidence, violating these fundamental legal requirements.

3. **Violation of Human Rights:**

The European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) Article 8 protects the right to respect for private and family life. The actions taken against Monica and Petter infringed upon these rights without legitimate grounds, representing a grave human rights violation.

#### Kjell Tore Auestad Kalleli: The Corruption Hunter

Kjell Tore Auestad Kalleli has played a pivotal role in bringing this case to light. His involvement has been crucial in highlighting the injustices faced by Monica and Petter and advocating for their rights. Kjell Tore has meticulously filed formal complaints against the involved child welfare officials and members of the tribunal (nemnd), accusing them of misconduct and abuse of power. These complaints have been supported by detailed analyses of the case documents, exposing numerous legal and procedural flaws.

#### Public Awareness:

Through his persistent efforts, Kjell Tore has managed to raise significant public awareness about the case. He has emphasized the broader implications for child welfare practices in Norway, advocating for systemic reform to prevent similar injustices in the future.

#### Legal Precedents:

Kjell Tore has referenced significant legal precedents, such as the Supreme Court case HR-2019-1226-A, which underscores the importance of considering less intrusive measures before resorting to child removal. This precedent is directly relevant to Monica and Petter's case, where such measures were evidently overlooked.

#### A Call for Justice:

The mishandling of this case not only represents a personal tragedy for Monica, Petter, Iris, and Saga but also poses a broader threat to the integrity of the Norwegian child welfare system. The absence of proper procedures, the misuse of emergency provisions, and the violation of fundamental human rights call for immediate redress.

#### Grunnloven and Human Rights:

The Norwegian Constitution (Grunnloven) guarantees equality before the law, a principle that is not just a legal obligation but a promise to every citizen that their rights will be respected and protected equally. In this case, there have been egregious violations of both national and international law, including the Child Welfare Act, the Administration Act, and the European Convention on Human Rights.

#### Kjell Tore’s Formal Complaint:

In response to these injustices, Kjell Tore has formally requested the transfer of the case to a different child welfare agency and tribunal, arguing that the current handling by the involved officials is biased and unjust. He has also demanded that all measures taken by the accused parties be reversed, and that the children be temporarily returned home during the investigation, with child welfare officials allowed to observe the situation to ensure the children's safety and well-being.

#### Continuing the Fight:

This case is more than a legal battle; it is a testament to the enduring spirit of those who fight for justice and the rights of children. Kjell Tore’s advocacy serves as a beacon of hope for many families facing similar struggles. By standing up against these injustices, he not only seeks to correct the wrongs done to one family but also aims to protect all children in Norway from similar fates.

#### A Plea for Public Support:

To further this cause, Kjell Tore urges the public to send messages of support to the Statsforvalteren in Innlandet and the Statsadvokaten in Oppland & Hedmark, emphasizing the importance of thorough and impartial investigations into such cases. Public support can play a crucial role in ensuring that justice is served and that the rights of children and their families are upheld.

#### Conclusion:

The case of Monica and Petter is a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and advocacy in protecting the rights of children and families. It underscores the importance of transparency, accountability, and adherence to the rule of law. As this battle continues, it is imperative that we stand together to support those who fight for justice, ensuring that every child in Norway is protected from unjust and unfounded interventions.

The following is from a document shared with me by Kjell Tore regarding legal actions taken to get the children back.

Detailed Report on the Case of Monica And Petters Children - #tynsetsaken

Detailed Report On Kjell Tore Auestad Kalleli Case 59.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Introduction

This report details the steps taken by Kjell Tore Auestad Kalleli, a self-proclaimed corruption hunter, in his efforts to seek justice in a child welfare case involving the emergency custody transfer of Iris and Saga Gunnerud. The case highlights significant allegations of national and international legal violations by child welfare services and associated personnel in Tynset municipality.

Background and Initial Complaint

On April 24, 2024, Kjell Tore Auestad Kalleli filed a formal complaint with the police. The complaint, titled 'Complaint Against Child Welfare and Involved Parties for Violations of National and International Laws,' alleged serious legal violations in the emergency custody transfer of Iris and Saga Gunnerud. The individuals involved included Kjersti Sommerstad and Marianne Baar from Tynset municipality, and board leaders Sjur Skjævesland and Finn Eirik Johansson Madsen.

The allegations centered on the misuse of emergency decisions, insufficient evidence, and the abuse of public authority. Auestad Kalleli claimed these actions were in direct violation of several national laws (Child Welfare Act, Administration Act, Penal Code) and international conventions (European Convention on Human Rights, UN Convention on the Rights of the Child).

Case Dismissal and Appeal

On April 28, 2024, the police dismissed the case, citing a lack of objective evidence for legal violations. This dismissal was confirmed by the Hedmark and Oppland Public Prosecutor's Office on June 10, 2024. Auestad Kalleli argued that the case was dismissed without a thorough legal investigation, undermining the principles of justice and human rights.

On May 8, 2024, Auestad Kalleli filed an appeal with the Public Prosecutor's Office, which was subsequently rejected on June 10, 2024.

Analysis and Identified Issues

Auestad Kalleli identified several critical issues with the handling of his complaint:

- Incorrect Recipient of Information: The complaint and subsequent correspondence were mistakenly sent to Monica Esther Drexel, who was not involved in the case, raising serious concerns about the police's adherence to procedures and confidentiality.

- Lack of Legal Investigation: The complaint revealed potentially criminal behavior that was not adequately investigated. Assuming no criminal conduct without a thorough legal examination is a direct violation of the principles of the rule of law.

- Misuse of Public Authority: The allegations included service errors and abuse of public authority, which were not thoroughly investigated.

Formal Complaint to the Attorney General

On May 23, 2024, Auestad Kalleli submitted a formal complaint to the Attorney General, with copies sent to the Police in Innlandet and the Hedmark Public Prosecutor's Office. The complaint included a detailed account of the case, specific examples of violations of the Child Welfare Act, Administration Act, and international conventions.

Key points in the complaint included:

- Misuse of emergency decisions without sufficient evidence.

- Failure to adequately justify decisions and ensure transparency in processes.

- Violation of children's and families' rights under the European Convention on Human Rights (Article 8) and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (Articles 3 and 12).

The complaint also referenced the Supreme Court case HR-2019-1226-A, which emphasizes the necessity and proportionality of measures against children.

Legal Foundations and Violations

Auestad Kalleli's complaint cited multiple legal foundations and violations:

National Legislation

- Child Welfare Act §§ 4-2, 6-3, and 1-4: Violations regarding emergency decisions and the best interests of the child.

- Administration Act §§ 17 and 24: Deficiencies in the decision-making process, justification requirements, and parties' right to access.

- Penal Code §§ 171, 172, and 173: Service errors and abuse of public authority.

International Conventions

- European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) Article 8: Violation of the right to respect for private and family life.

- UN Convention on the Rights of the Child Articles 3 and 12: Failure to prioritize the child's best interests and to hear the child's views.

Case HR-2019-1226-A Reference

The Supreme Court case HR-2019-1226-A highlighted the necessity and proportionality in measures taken against children. In this case, the Supreme Court emphasized that less intrusive measures should always be considered before more comprehensive actions are taken. This principle aligns with ECHR Article 8, requiring that any interference in family life be necessary in a democratic society.

Actions Taken and Future Steps

Auestad Kalleli has taken multiple steps to address the issues in this case and seeks further action:

- **Monitoring the complaint process**: Ensuring the Attorney General addresses the complaint adequately.

- **Documenting all correspondence**: Keeping detailed records of all interactions with authorities.

- **Considering further legal action**: If the Attorney General does not respond satisfactorily, considering escalating the case to the Ombudsman or the courts.

- **Requesting independent investigation**: Proposing or requesting an independent review of the child welfare and police handling of the case.

- **Increasing public awareness**: Working with the media to raise awareness about the case.

- **Political advocacy**: Continuing political efforts to ensure justice and proper handling of similar cases in the future.

Conclusion

Kjell Tore Auestad Kalleli's battle against perceived systemic injustice in the child welfare system and legal system is a testament to the importance of legal safeguards and fairness in Norway. His dedication to fighting corruption and protecting children's rights demonstrates the impact one individual can have in the pursuit of justice. Auestad Kalleli remains steadfast in his efforts, vowing to continue until truth and justice prevail.