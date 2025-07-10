"Find Kindred Spirits": Dr. Jane Ruby’s Vision at Thrive in ’25

On June 28, 2025, Dr. Jane Ruby, a medical prodessional and Coffee Talk podcast host, spoke at the Thrive in ’25 event at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, hosted by The Truth Movement. Her speech focused on empowering the audience to take action against what she described as a harmful agenda by government and pharmaceutical companies, emphasizing community solutions and gratitude for support.

Ruby highlighted her work, including a 2022 report on “embalmer clots” in vaccinated people, connected through Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Theresa Long. She thanked the event organizers, saying, “Thank you to Jamie and Carolyn for the honor of speaking today and thank you all for being here.” She urged the audience to become active, stating, “We need you all to be warriors when you leave here today.” Ruby emphasized the need for clear understanding, saying, “If you don’t see the problem, the real problem, you won’t be looking in the right places for the solution.”

Photo Credit John Davidson Magic Feather Inc.

For solutions, Ruby encouraged local action: “Separate yourself right now from the grid, from big pharma, big government… Find kindred spirits in your family… neighborhood… communities.” She advocated for collaboration, suggesting, “How about if we all get together and we have the mastermind theory and we come up with thousands of solutions together?” Ruby stressed self-reliance, saying, “The white hat is in the mirror,” and affirmed her commitment, stating, “I choose to stand with what God asked me to do.”

Photo Credit: John Davidson Magic Feather Inc.

She expressed deep appreciation for the audience, saying, “I appreciate all of you for your great support and your love along the way. I know I speak for all of my fellow warriors in here and the other docs. It goes a long way. We just can’t tell you all every day. So thank you so much.” Her speech was a positive call to build parallel systems and foster community resilience against perceived institutional failures.