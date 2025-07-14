CASE DISMISSED! Watch Dr. Kirk Moore's Interview on BrokenTruth.TV Now

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr., a Utah plastic surgeon and vocal critic of COVID-19 mandates, recently saw federal charges against him dismissed mid-trial on July 12, 2025. In a Broken Truth TV interview with attorney Warner Mendenhall and host John Davidson, Moore reflected on his ordeal, emphasizing his commitment to "doing what was right" despite immense personal and legal costs. A former Navy flight surgeon (1994-1997) and son of an Air Force test pilot, Moore described himself as a "red-blooded American patriot" who entered the fray early, lobbying Utah's legislature to limit mask mandates and vaccine requirements for schools and businesses.

Advocacy and Actions During the Pandemic

Moore's involvement began with recognizing the unconstitutionality of lockdowns and mandates, which he saw as "picking winners and losers" by favoring big corporations like Amazon while shuttering small businesses. He testified multiple times in state committees, helping pass laws requiring waivers for vaccine mandates and capping mask mandate durations at 30 days. As mandates intensified, Moore provided an "opt-out option" for patients facing job loss, travel restrictions, or exclusion from society. He administered saline injections instead of vaccines, issuing vaccination cards for cash or donations to a charity. This helped diverse groups: Walmart cashiers to CEOs, military personnel from nearby bases like Camp Williams, world-class athletes wary of vaccine injuries, and crucially, organ transplant patients removed from lists for non-compliance. "My very last patient was a kidney transplant patient," Moore shared. "We brought her in, she got her two shots, and she got her organ transplant." He noted the irony: hospitals denied transplants to unvaccinated individuals while harvesting organs from them post-death. For children, saline was used to prevent them from accidentally revealing the ruse at school or elsewhere, as parents feared repercussions. Moore stressed informed consent: "Nobody was deceived. They got what they wanted." He wasn't soliciting; word spread organically, starting with friends and family. Critically, he argued the vaccines were neither safe nor effective, citing early fraud in trials (referencing whistleblower Brooke Jackson) and government misinformation—or as he bluntly put it, "outright lying."

The Charges and Trial

Indicted in January 2023, Moore faced charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., counterfeiting, and destruction of government property for discarding nearly 2,000 doses. Prosecutors claimed the vaccines remained federal property until administered, tying into Department of Defense contracts viewing them as countermeasures against biological threats, not traditional vaccines. The trial, starting July 8, 2025, in Salt Lake City, focused on ownership disputes—Moore's team argued doses transferred hands multiple times (from DOD to pharma to distributors like McKesson to state health departments) and were expired when discarded, per CDC guidelines. "There were no laws. I didn't break any laws," Moore asserted. "Fraud has to have victims, and there weren't any." Witnesses included BARDA's Gary Disbrow, but redacted contracts hindered the prosecution. Jury selection revealed biases, with strong supporters often excused.

Dismissal and Personal Toll

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi directed the Justice Department to dismiss charges without prejudice, stating Moore "gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so" and "did not deserve the years in prison he was facing." Moore credited public support, rallies, and figures like RFK Jr., Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Sen. Mike Lee for the outcome. "If we had 10% of the doctors and nurses push back, we wouldn't be here now," he said. The case strained Moore deeply: 22 days in jail for pretrial communication violations, financial ruin (nearly $800,000 in legal fees), and emotional exhaustion. His son's courthouse speech moved him to tears: "He wouldn't let me see it the night before." Post-dismissal, Moore admitted, "I'm more exhausted now than I was last week... It's that emotional letdown." He forgave co-defendants who testified against him but noted inconsistencies in their accounts. Moore continues practicing at the Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah and maintains a GiveSendGo fundraiser (givesendgo.com/fight4moore) for remaining debts. "Only you look out for you," he advised, urging resistance to government overreach.

Legacy and Broader Implications

Moore's case highlights moral dilemmas in healthcare, with supporters viewing him as a "new American hero" for protecting vulnerable patients amid what he calls a fraudulent mandate system. It parallels other controversies, like suppressed vaccine injury reports and selective prosecutions. As Moore reunites with family and community, his story underscores the need for truth and resilience: "Teach your kids to do what's right... It shouldn't be hard in this country."

Get more from Broken Truth in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app