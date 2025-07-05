“HIPAA Doesn’t Do Anything to Protect Your Data”: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Exposes Healthcare Privacy Gaps at Thrive in '25

In her speech at the Thrive in '25 event in West Palm Beach, Florida, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, an osteopathic medical doctor, discussed various aspects of vaccines, public health goals, and data surveillance. Here's a breakdown of her main points:

1. Vaccine Production and Ingredients:

- Dr. Tenpenny mentioned that some vaccines are cultured in cancerous tumor cells, and remnants of these cells may end up in the vaccine vial and thus, injected into individuals' arms.

2. Healthy People Initiative:

- She discussed the Healthy People initiative, which sets public health objectives every decade. The goals started simple (e.g., exercise more, stop smoking) but have expanded to over 1,200 objectives in Healthy People 2020, encompassing various aspects of life.

- Dr. Tenpenny expressed concern about the mass surveillance involved in data mining, stating that HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) does not protect personal health data from being collected and analyzed.

3. Social Determinants of Health:

- She touched upon the concept of social determinants of health, which considers the conditions in which people are born, grow, work, live, and age, and the wider set of forces and systems shaping the conditions of daily life.

4. Zero Accountability Book:

- Dr. Tenpenny promoted her book, "Zero Accountability: How Big Pharma Weaponizes Vaccines, Public Health, and the Law," which sheds light on her 25 years of research on the pharmaceutical industry and vaccines.

Dr. Tenpenny's speech raised several concerns about vaccine production, public health goals, and data privacy, encouraging critical thinking and informed dialogue about these topics. Her points, however, should be evaluated in conjunction with other expert opinions and peer-reviewed scientific evidence.

