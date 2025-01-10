Playback speed
Watch Epidemic of Fraud on CHD.TV NOW

CHD.TV is now featuring "Epidemic of Fraud", our film produced and directed by John Davidson. Watch it now!
Jan 10, 2025
Children’s Health Defense is a nonprofit started in part by HHS secretary candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. A few weeks ago we were asked if we would be interested in an interview and placement of our film on CHD.TV, the organization’s film website. We said ‘sure!’ and the movie was posted today.

Watch on CHD.TV Now

Feel free to watch and support our work!

Support us at EpidemicOfFraud.com
Paypal: https://EpidemicOfFraud.com/donate.
Coinbase: https://epidemicoffraud.com/coinbase

Epidemic of Fraud is the award-winning documentary that explores the bizarre media, medical, and partisan political attacks levied against a class of ancient medications, told from the perspective of a former CNN journalist and Hollywood industry veteran. Why were the people who allowed the fentanyl disaster to go unchecked so eager to discredit a drug that is safer than tonic water? Director John Davidson takes you into an audio/visual time machine back to 2020 to reveal the forbidden knowledge that our medical, academic, and political officials are desperate to hide from you.

broken truth
BROKEN TRUTH Podcast
Exposing Fraud and Corruption in medicine and beyond. Creator of explosive documentary "Epidemic of Fraud".
