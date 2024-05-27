Yesterday was pretty wild. It started off with me dragging the kids to a live class at Kairos Univeristy from the incredible human rights attorney Leigh Dundas.

My first task was to don a Kagoo hat and rob Leigh at toy gunpoint in front of the class. By the way, you can still sign up for the class which will continue live and online for the next few weeks.

Tip of the hat to little JD running the camera.

After the ‘robbery’ the class turned more serious. Leigh shared a video I made yesterday form interviews by

and The Covid Humanity Betrayal Project.

Next Stop: Malibu Film Festival

The next leg of my journey required a trip to Hollywood and the Malibu Film Festival, hosted at the Director’s Guild Theaters on Sunset. The highlight of the night was the premiere of Plandemic: The Musical. David Katz one of the heads of the festival asked me to host a 30-minute Q&A with Mikki et al after the screening. I was a little nervous about being on stage with Mikki Willis, Judy Mikovitz and D-Pak, but it’s hard to go wrong with such a great group of good people and an incredible audience.

Mikki and the gang made my job easy and kept the crowd entertained with stories about the movie and how it came to be.

Awards Ceremony

The night continued with an awards ceremony where Plandemic The Musical won Best of Festival and an unexpected win for “Epidemic of Fraud” as Best Documentary Feature. Hopefully, my acceptance speech was short enough!

Many thanks to everyone at Malibu Film Festival and congratulations to all of the winners.

You can watch Epidemic of Fraud all week on XOLO now. The film with the most streams wins the audience award.

Magical Teleportation Station

At the end of the day I got a hilarious text from Leigh. One of the class students saw me in Leigh’s class in the morning and then again later that night.

What a day!