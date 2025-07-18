Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo Holds Press Conference on Federal Shift Away from mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines

On July 17, 2025, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo hosted a press conference in Tallahassee to discuss the federal government's recent decision to stop recommending mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children. Joined by Dr. Pierre Kory, a critical care physician, and Dr. Joel Wallskog, co-chair of REACT-19, a group supporting vaccine-injured individuals, the event highlighted concerns over vaccine safety, injuries, and the need for better federal support. The speakers praised Florida's early stance against the vaccines and called for expanded research into long-term effects.



Video Chapters

00:00:00 - Introduction and Praise for Dr. Pierre Kory

00:00:45 - Overview of REACT-19 and Vaccine Injuries

00:01:06 - Criticism of mRNA Vaccine Development and Rollout

00:03:01 - Florida's Early Stance Against Vaccines for Children

00:05:14 - Personal Experiences with Vaccine Reactions

00:06:12 - Absolving Trump; Blaming Experts Like Fauci

00:08:44 - Call for NIH to Study Vaccine Injuries

00:09:50 - Dr. Kory on Treating Vaccine-Injured Patients

00:12:48 - Differentiating Long COVID vs. Long Vax

00:16:36 - Impact on Patients' Lives and Need for Research

00:17:48 - Dr. Wallskog's Personal Injury Story

00:19:36 - Concerns Over Vaccine Trials and Safety Data

00:22:19 - Need for Support and Compensation for Injured

00:23:36 - Q&A: Pfizer vs. Moderna Risks

00:25:00 - Long-Term Effects and Antibody Levels

00:26:00 - Push for Universal Non-Recommendation

00:27:38 - Alternatives to Vaccines

00:28:52 - Optimism for Future Improvements

Dr. Ladapo opened by recalling his interactions with vaccine-injured patients and criticizing the rapid development and rollout of mRNA vaccines. He noted that Florida advised against vaccinating healthy children three years ago, a position now echoed federally under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He emphasized that the vaccines are "not fit for human use" and shared anecdotes of widespread adverse reactions. Ladapo absolved former President Donald Trump of blame, instead pointing to experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci and physicians who ignored injuries. He urged the NIH to include vaccine-injured people in long COVID research and fund clinical networks for treatment.

Dr. Kory, who specializes in treating vaccine-injured and long COVID patients, described Florida as a leader in transparent COVID science. He detailed his private practice experience, where 70% of patients attribute symptoms to vaccines rather than infection. He characterized "long vax" as similar to chronic fatigue syndrome, with symptoms like fatigue, cognitive issues, and neuropathies. Kory highlighted the personal and financial toll on patients and echoed Ladapo's call for federal research funding.

Dr. Wallskog shared his personal story of developing transverse myelitis after a Moderna shot, leading to his retirement from orthopedic surgery. As co-chair of REACT-19, representing nearly 40,000 injured Americans, he criticized the rushed authorization of vaccines for children and pregnant women without long-term data. He cited issues with clinical trials, like the case of Maddie de Garay, and flawed reporting systems like VAERS. Wallskog welcomed the federal change but stressed the need for acknowledgment, care, and compensation for those already harmed.

In the Q&A, Ladapo stated Pfizer vaccines show worse outcomes than Moderna in areas like clotting and neurological effects. He expressed concern over persistent high antibody levels in vaccinated individuals and advocated removing all qualifiers from federal guidelines, making the non-recommendation universal. He noted alternatives like monoclonal antibodies and treatments such as Paxlovid. Ladapo expressed confidence in future improvements through continued advocacy.

The press conference underscores ongoing debates over vaccine safety and the push for accountability. Florida continues to position itself as a critic of federal COVID policies, aligning with public skepticism.