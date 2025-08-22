U of Washington Delays Release of Emails Between Remdesivir Researcher and Gates Foundation

Dr. Helen Chu was a notorious University of Washington Scientist in 2020. In January of 2020, she ‘invented’ her own ‘test’ for COVID, resulting in scores of diagnosis’ in the Seattle region.

Helen Chu reflecting on her history

Dr. Chu was then enlisted to create a study for Remdesivir. When the study was going to show a negative result for Remdesivir as a treatment, Chu et al changed the endpoint of the study to ‘time to recovery’. Dr. Chu has received funding from NIH, CDC, DARPA, and the Gates Foundation.

Washington Post article about Chu

In the video clip above from our award winning documentary “Epidemic of Fraud", we cover the story of how Remdesivir caused more deaths from COVID.

When the Trump admin brought Secretary Robert F. Kennedy on board, Chu and others advising the CDC were removed from any further influence in the agency. Chu, who is accused by Dr. Paul Marik and others of committing ‘scientific misconduct’ in her remdesivir study declared in Stat+ that ‘Scientific expertise is no longer of use’.

Stat News Article

Before his nomination to Secretary of HHS, Robert F. Kennedy went so far as to say that using Remdesivir in hospitals was ‘homicide’.

University of Washington Delays Releasing Chu’s Emails with Gates Foundation

Because Chu has links to Gates Foundation and we have numerous issues like Gates Foundation researching me when I submitted questions to the organization, on Feb 14, 2025 I submitted a public records request to the University of Washington.

I wanted to see how involved Gates Foundation was in the Remdesivir study in the weeks leading up to Dr. Chu ‘inventing’ her own COVID test. As of August 2025, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has given over $1.5 Billion to the University of Washington.

Request Ex-PR_2025_000157

All emails between and among Dr. Helen Chu (helenchu@uw.edu) and any sender, recipient, cc'd or bcc'd whose email address ends in @gatesfoundation.org.

Date range: 10/1/2019 - 7/7/2020

The University of Washington has delayed its response multiple times. This is the same University of Washington with links to the Gates Foundation and is one of the largest recipients of the foundation’s substantial wealth. Today’s response indicates the University may be delaying to warn the Gates Foundation that it may be exposed by this public records request.

Previous records requests include Gates Foundation’s direct communication with researchers who claimed HCQ was ineffective for COVID. The Gates Foundation’s Vaccine Deputy Director Peter Dull claiming “Now the fun begins” when David Boulware’s University of Minnesota study was released.

The University of Washington is also linked to the Washington Medical Commission. This is the same commission that considered Scott Miller PA one of the most dangerous men in Washington for his brazen efforts to treat patients before needing to get Remdesivir in a hospital.

The Gates Foundation’s involvement in studies, academia, and government are concerning to many people. For many months we have covered the case of William Scott from Florida, who has repeatedly submitted whistleblower 211 claims to get the IRS and DOJ to investigate whether the Gates Foundation should continue to enjoy the benefits of tax exempt status. The IRS and DOJ are not interested in investigating this issue.

Stay tuned for more as this story is ongoing.