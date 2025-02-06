Miami, FL - In a recent legal development in the Southern District of Florida, the case involving whistleblower William S. Scott against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has taken a significant turn. Scott, representing himself, filed a motion for reconsideration following the dismissal of his lawsuit on January 31, 2025.

Background of the Case:

Scott initially approached the IRS in May 2024 with a whistleblower claim through Form 211, asserting that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation should be stripped of its tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. His claim suggested that the Foundation was operating as a for-profit entity rather than a charity, with an ulterior motive of population reduction. The IRS, however, denied his claim, stating that no proceeds were collected based on his information, leading to the dismissal of his case by Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga.

Court's Initial Ruling:

The court's dismissal was based on the argument that federal district courts do not have jurisdiction over appeals related to IRS whistleblower claims under 26 U.S.C. § 7623, which directs such appeals to the U.S. Tax Court. Additionally, the court found that the IRS's discretion in these matters was not subject to judicial review under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), citing precedents like Stone v. Comm'r of Internal Revenue and Heckler v. Chaney.

Motion for Reconsideration:

In his motion for reconsideration, Scott:

Argues that the judge's handling of the jurisdiction issue was prejudicial due to the short response time given.

Alleges judicial bias, pointing out that the judiciary, including the judge in this case, was exempt from mandatory Covid-19 vaccines, suggesting a conflict of interest.

Claims that the IRS has no statutory authority to ignore whistleblower information, emphasizing the IRS's obligation to investigate his claims.

Scott also requests either a stay of the case to allow for changes in government administration, which he believes could be more favorable to his claims, or the appointment of an unbiased special master to review his case.

Newly Disclosed Revelations About USAID Spending and Gates Foundation Relationship:

The legal battle coincides with newly disclosed revelations regarding the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and its financial ties to the Gates Foundation. Recent reports have highlighted significant spending by USAID on initiatives that closely align with Gates Foundation priorities, raising questions about the influence of private philanthropy on public policy:

Funding Overlaps : Documents reveal that USAID has channeled millions of dollars into projects that the Gates Foundation also supports, particularly in global health, agriculture, and education. This includes funding for vaccine distribution, nutrition programs, and mobile money services in developing countries like Haiti.

Influence and Control : Critics on social media and in investigative reports have pointed out that this relationship might allow the Gates Foundation to exert undue influence over U.S. foreign aid priorities, potentially skewing them towards the Foundation's commercial and ideological interests rather than broader humanitarian goals.

Public and Political Reaction: These revelations have led to a polarized response, with figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump criticizing USAID's operations, suggesting a need for reform or even dismantling of the agency. On the other hand, Bill Gates has defended these partnerships as crucial for global aid, emphasizing the effectiveness of combining public and private resources.

Gates Foundation's Influence on Clinical Trials During Emergencies:

Adding to the scrutiny, a report by BrokenTruth.TV titled "Now the Fun Begins: 2020 Records Show Gates Foundation Vax Teams Involved in HCQ Trials" has shed light on the Foundation's role in influencing clinical trials during health emergencies. The investigation revealed:

Vaccine Development Teams : In 2020, members of the Gates Foundation's vaccine development team were involved in seeking 'closed and confidential' relationships with clinical trial researchers across the country, particularly concerning trials for hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). This involvement has raised questions about the Foundation's influence on research outcomes during the critical early stages of the COVID-19 crisis.

Potential Bias in Research: The report suggests that the Foundation's engagement might have directed research towards certain outcomes, potentially affecting the scientific integrity of trials during a time when unbiased research was paramount.

Allegations Against the Gates Foundation:

The allegations Scott brings forth echo broader criticisms of the Gates Foundation found in the public domain:

Profit Motives Over Charity : Critics, including in public reports and books like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "The Real Anthony Fauci," have accused the Foundation of leveraging its charitable grants for corporate gain, particularly in health, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. There are concerns that the Foundation's investments in companies like Monsanto, Bayer, and pharmaceutical firms might prioritize profit over public health.

Influence on Global Health Policies : There's a noted influence of the Gates Foundation on global health policy, with some alleging this influence skews priorities towards vaccines over broader public health systems, potentially serving the interests of large corporations.

Investigations and Criticisms : Various sources have questioned the Foundation's investments in fossil fuels, its role in promoting genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in Africa, and its connections with Big Pharma, suggesting these actions may not align with charitable intentions.

Legal Challenges: A legal confrontation highlighted in public reports involves questioning the Foundation's tax-exempt status, with allegations of it engaging in for-profit activities under the guise of charity, notably in relation to COVID-19 vaccine development and distribution.

Scott's case, while centered on tax status, taps into these larger debates, challenging the IRS's decision not to investigate further based on his whistleblower claim, especially in the context of the newly exposed financial relationships between USAID and the Gates Foundation, and the Foundation's influence on emergency clinical trials as per BrokenTruth.TV's findings.

Next Steps:

The court will now consider Scott's motion for reconsideration. Whether the case will be stayed, reconsidered, or a special master appointed remains to be seen, but this legal action adds to the ongoing public scrutiny of the Gates Foundation's operations and its intersection with government policy, tax law, and health research.

