Pharma Wars: Dr. Robert Seik Reveals How Independent Pharmacies Fought Back Against Big Pharma's Grip

An eye-opening expose on how Big Pharma's profit motives during the COVID-19 crisis led to the suppression of effective treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.
Nov 16, 2024
Transcript

Grok illustration of patriotic pharmacist

In a revealing interview with Dr. Robert Seik, a Doctor of Pharmacy affiliated with The Wellness Company, the discussion shed light on the intricate dynamics between Big Pharma, independent pharmacies, and public health during the COVID-19 era. Here's a summary of the key points:

Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin Controversy:

  • Dr. Seik highlighted the suppression of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin during the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis. Despite evidence suggesting benefits, these drugs were often denied by major pharmacies and criticized by health authorities, potentially due to financial interests in promoting vaccines and other high-revenue treatments.

Nevada's Hydroxychloroquine Stash:

  • An intriguing point was made about Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak stashing a large supply of hydroxychloroquine in the state's prison system, suggesting a disparity in treatment availability for the general public versus a select group.

Pharmacists' Role:

  • Pharmacists faced ethical dilemmas when refusing to dispense these drugs on political grounds rather than medical rationale, which Dr. Seik finds outrageous. He emphasized the pharmacist's role should be advisory, not prescriptive, regarding treatment choices.

Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) and Market Control:

  • The interview discussed how PBMs, often owned by or closely linked with large chain pharmacies, control a significant portion of drug claims, potentially squeezing out independent pharmacies through unfair reimbursement practices. This control raises questions about antitrust laws and the integrity of pharmaceutical distribution.

Clinical Trials and Drug Suppression:

  • Dr. Seik critiqued the manipulation of clinical trials, particularly in Brazil, where hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were either overdosed or underdosed to yield biased outcomes. He advocates for a meta-analysis approach to understand drug efficacy better rather than relying on potentially manipulated single trials.

The Wellness Company's Approach:

  • Dr. Seik’s involvement with The Wellness Company focuses on providing alternatives to mainstream pharmaceutical practices, promoting natural health solutions, and ensuring availability of drugs like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin based on patient need rather than corporate interest.

Public Health and Natural Alternatives:

  • The conversation extended beyond pharmaceuticals to lifestyle and natural health practices. Dr. Seik suggested simple, cost-free health improvements like vitamin D from sunlight, barefoot walking for natural antioxidant effects, and dietary zinc sources like black pepper.

Future of Health Care:

  • The overarching theme was a call to re-evaluate our health care system, encouraging a blend of conventional medicine with integrative, natural approaches. Dr. Seik envisions a future where health care focuses more on wellness, reducing dependency on prescription drugs through better nutrition and lifestyle.

This interview not only critiques the current pharmaceutical landscape but also offers a hopeful vision for a more holistic, patient-centered approach to health care, emphasizing the role of independent pharmacies and natural health in the modern medical paradigm.

Map of Pharmacies That Refused to Fill Prescriptions

Follow up from this interview:

Steve Sisolak, Nevada governor, bans malaria drugs for coronavirus patients

Nevada Governor Found Hoarding Hydroxychloroquine After Banning Drug

VICTOR JOECKS: Nevada stockpiles hydroxychloroquine, potential coronavirus drug, which Sisolak restricted

Hydroxychloroquine drastically reduces immune activation in HIV-infected, antiretroviral therapy–treated immunologic nonresponders

