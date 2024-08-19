BrokenTruth.TV

Tracey RN
Aug 19, 2024

Almost 3 yrs ago I had spent 2 days listening to Dr. Peter McCullugh speak at a conference about using Hydroxi and ivermectin. I’m a nurse and when I went back to work after the conference I asked the night supervisor to ask the ER docs if they had a Covid + patient come in but not sick enough to keep would they send them home with a treatment plan. I was horrified when the Supervisor came back and told me BOTH ER docs said NO! I told him I was ashamed of my ER department. Dr. Peter McCullugh says this is about good and evil . This was pure evil. I didn’t work in a large hospital either . So so wrong . Thanks for the heads up .

Cy Lanced
Aug 19, 2024

Are pharmacists still rejecting prescriptions for HCQ and IVM?

I had a friend who had Delta in August 2021. This person also had asthma and became very concerned when they started feeling as if they couldn't breathe, as if the COVID was settling deep into their lungs. I got them to an aware doctor. HCQ helped a little, but not much. After getting IVM they felt the COVID lift and easier breathing restored within 24 hours,

The efforts to smear treatments for COVID were as pervasive as the propaganda promoting the jabs. It is outrageous that pharmacists were pulling rank on MDs, thinking they knew better. It goes to show how powerful the true misinformation campaign was. This map is a great idea. I would bet there are far more duped pharmacies out there who denied patients their needed prescriptions. I hope those pharmacists have finally woken up

