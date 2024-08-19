Map of Pharmacies That Refused to Fill Prescriptions
MD’s and patients have been eagerly asking for a method of mapping and cataloguing all of the pharmacies and pharmacists who refused to fill prescriptions for basic medications.
Did pharmacists kill Americans?
This pharmacist bragged on Twitter (now X) about refusing a prescription for Ivermectin.
In this now-deleted tweet, @PRHOsuAs1an boasted how she denied medication to a patient for a drug that would not harm the patient. This pharmacist genuinely believed she “saved that man’s life”. The practice of calling a person ‘Karen’ seems to have been employed to dehumanize anyone fighting for their civil rights.
Were you denied a prescription? Submit your data to add to the map.
If you want to email a list of pharmacies that rejected prescriptions or have confirmed they will not fill prescriptions, send an email to REPORT@SENT.COM or leave a comment with the information below.
We want to protect pharmacists who do the right thing.
If you are a pharmacist or represent a pharmacy on this map, we will change your designation to a ‘reformed’ category if you send us a declaration stating that:
1. You will honor the HCQ and IVM prescriptions submitted to your pharmacy
2. Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine are safe and beneficial drugs.
Let’s remind these unethical corporations and politically motivated, uneducated pharmacists that we won’t stand for bad behavior.
We simply cannot afford to look the other way any longer.
Almost 3 yrs ago I had spent 2 days listening to Dr. Peter McCullugh speak at a conference about using Hydroxi and ivermectin. I’m a nurse and when I went back to work after the conference I asked the night supervisor to ask the ER docs if they had a Covid + patient come in but not sick enough to keep would they send them home with a treatment plan. I was horrified when the Supervisor came back and told me BOTH ER docs said NO! I told him I was ashamed of my ER department. Dr. Peter McCullugh says this is about good and evil . This was pure evil. I didn’t work in a large hospital either . So so wrong . Thanks for the heads up .
Are pharmacists still rejecting prescriptions for HCQ and IVM?
I had a friend who had Delta in August 2021. This person also had asthma and became very concerned when they started feeling as if they couldn't breathe, as if the COVID was settling deep into their lungs. I got them to an aware doctor. HCQ helped a little, but not much. After getting IVM they felt the COVID lift and easier breathing restored within 24 hours,
The efforts to smear treatments for COVID were as pervasive as the propaganda promoting the jabs. It is outrageous that pharmacists were pulling rank on MDs, thinking they knew better. It goes to show how powerful the true misinformation campaign was. This map is a great idea. I would bet there are far more duped pharmacies out there who denied patients their needed prescriptions. I hope those pharmacists have finally woken up