Did pharmacists kill Americans?

This pharmacist bragged on Twitter (now X) about refusing a prescription for Ivermectin.

In this now-deleted tweet, @PRHOsuAs1an boasted how she denied medication to a patient for a drug that would not harm the patient. This pharmacist genuinely believed she “saved that man’s life”. The practice of calling a person ‘Karen’ seems to have been employed to dehumanize anyone fighting for their civil rights.

Thanks for reading broken truth! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

VIEW BAD PHARMACIES MAP

Were you denied a prescription? Submit your data to add to the map.

If you want to email a list of pharmacies that rejected prescriptions or have confirmed they will not fill prescriptions, send an email to REPORT@SENT.COM or leave a comment with the information below.

Leave a comment

We want to protect pharmacists who do the right thing.



If you are a pharmacist or represent a pharmacy on this map, we will change your designation to a ‘reformed’ category if you send us a declaration stating that:

1. You will honor the HCQ and IVM prescriptions submitted to your pharmacy

2. Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine are safe and beneficial drugs.

Let’s remind these unethical corporations and politically motivated, uneducated pharmacists that we won’t stand for bad behavior.

We simply cannot afford to look the other way any longer.