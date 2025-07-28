WATCH: Does DOD Involvement in Brook Jackson's Case Confirm Covid Was a Biological Attack?

In a riveting episode of BrokenTruth.TV, host John Davidson brought together a powerhouse panel to dissect the lingering impacts of COVID-19 policies, vaccine mandates, and the fight for accountability. Featuring attorney Jennifer Kennedy, Esq., whistleblower Brook Jackson, and attorney Warner Mendenhall, the discussion delved into personal stories of activism, landmark legal cases, and systemic failures in public health and justice. Aired amid ongoing debates about medical freedom, the podcast highlighted how the pandemic "activated" ordinary citizens into fierce advocates, exposing cracks in institutions from schools to the Department of Defense (DOD).

From Mom to Mandate Litigator: Jennifer Kennedy's Journey

Jennifer Kennedy, a civil litigator and mother of three, opened the episode by recounting her transformation from a part-time attorney to a frontline warrior in health freedom battles. Her awakening began in 2015 when California's SB 277 eliminated personal belief exemptions for childhood vaccinations, forcing her to confront the loss of parental rights. "Overnight, I became a health freedom activist," Kennedy shared, describing how she delved into vaccine education and discovered the realities of injuries and deaths—issues she insists are "real and not rare."

The COVID-19 era amplified her efforts. Kennedy jumped into litigation against Los Angeles Unified School District's (LAUSD) mandates, which she argued illegally targeted children with experimental shots to access education. Partnering with fellow attorney Nicole Pearson, she challenged the district's authority, emphasizing that only the state—not individual schools—can set vaccination requirements for entry. Despite initial judicial indifference, a 2022 ruling declared LAUSD's mandate illegal, vindicating their fight after months of excluded students.

Kennedy also spotlighted her appellate work in Peterson v. Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue, representing eight Washington firefighters denied religious accommodations. Placed on indefinite unpaid suspension despite working safely through the pandemic, the firefighters faced arbitrary treatment—highlighted by one plaintiff investigating fires alongside his former colleagues while employed elsewhere. Kennedy, new to appeals, stepped in when no one else would, arguing religious discrimination and irrational policies. Her Ninth Circuit argument, prepped with mock sessions, marked a milestone in her career.

Throughout, Kennedy criticized opposing counsel's tactics and judicial biases, noting how LAUSD's lawyers taunted opponents after arguments, only to drop mandates under pressure. She connected these to broader cases like Health Freedom Defense Fund v. Carvalho, where the Ninth Circuit revived a challenge by classifying COVID shots as "medical treatments" rather than traditional vaccines, warranting strict scrutiny over rational basis review.

Brook Jackson: The Whistleblower's Ordeal and DOD Involvement is Proof of a Biological Attack

Mid-episode, Pfizer whistleblower Brook Jackson joined, sharing her harrowing experience as a clinical trial manager at Ventavia Research Group, a subcontractor in Pfizer's COVID vaccine trials. Hired in September 2020, Jackson witnessed data falsification, protocol violations, and unblinding—issues she reported to the FDA, only to be fired hours later. Her 2021 False Claims Act lawsuit alleged fraud in trials funded by taxpayer dollars, demanding a "refund" for Americans if approvals rested on tainted data.

"This was a Department of Defense project," Mendenhall emphasized, questioning the narrative of natural origins and calling for transparency on the "attack's" source.

Jackson expressed disillusionment with the judicial system, noting delays and the DOJ's motion to dismiss her case as "contrary to public health policy." Now on appeal in the Fifth Circuit, the case underscores DOD involvement, framing the vaccines as "countermeasures" to a biological attack rather than standard public health tools. "This was a Department of Defense project," Mendenhall emphasized, questioning the narrative of natural origins and calling for transparency on the "attack's" source. Davidson clarified that the DOD's involvement in Brook's case confirmed that the US government's position is that it was under a biological attack, shifting the debate away from natural origins to deliberate threats.

…Brook's case confirmed that the US government's position is

that it was under a biological attack…

Personally, Jackson described the toll: isolation, financial strain, and emotional exhaustion. Yet, encounters with vaccine-injured individuals renew her resolve. "I've broken the cycle for my kids," she said, highlighting lifestyle changes like home gardening and vaccine exemptions. She urged continued dialogue, rejecting mainstream media silence and prioritizing independent outlets.

Systemic Failures: Judicial Indifference, Media Hijacking, and Calls for Accountability

The panel critiqued the judiciary's role, with Kennedy recounting judges' dismissiveness toward child exclusions and Mendenhall decrying unchanged DOJ stances under new administrations. They discussed how mandates violated Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) laws requiring voluntary participation, labeling penalties as fraud against the government.

Broader themes emerged: money-driven denial of vaccine injuries, media capture by pharma advertisers, and DOD's "war-like" mindset accepting casualties for readiness against biothreats. Davidson pondered if COVID exposed a "soggy log" of corruption, while the group lamented unaddressed injuries—three million disabled per labor stats—and called for research clinics, compensation programs, and asset seizures from perpetrators.

A chilling close: the American Academy of Pediatrics' push to eliminate non-medical exemptions, signaling renewed threats to parental rights amid awakening post-COVID awareness.

A Call to Action in the Ongoing Battle

This BrokenTruth.TV episode wasn't just a recap of past grievances—it's a rallying cry. Kennedy, Mendenhall, and Jackson embody resilience, urging public scrutiny of clinical trials, mandates, and DOD powers. As cases like Jackson's appeal loom, the fight for truth, justice, and medical freedom persists. For those affected, resources abound through groups like Health Freedom Defense Fund. In Kennedy's words: "This battle is still going on." Listeners are encouraged to engage, question, and support independent voices breaking the silence.

Congressman Gosar Reintroduces Legislation to Ensure Vaccine Manufacturer Accountability Broken Truth · Jul 24 Washington, D.C. – July 24, 2025 – Arizona Congressman Paul A. Gosar has reintroduced a bill aimed at holding vaccine manufacturers accountable for injuries caused by their products. The legislation, H.R. 4668, titled the End the Vaccine Carveout Act, seeks to remove legal protections that currently shield pharmaceutical companies from lawsuits in state… Read full story