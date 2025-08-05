Standing Firm: Dr. Patrice Quadrel's Battle Against Vax Mandates at Creighton University

In a compelling episode of the Broken Truth podcast, hosts Warner Mendenhall and John Davidson dive deep into the ongoing fight for medical freedom and personal rights. Recorded on August 4, 2025, this interview features Attorney Russ Barger and Dr. Patrice Quadrel, DDS, who share their harrowing experiences challenging COVID-19 vaccine mandates at Creighton University. What unfolds is a story of coercion, resilience, and the broader legal war against overreaching mandates that continue to impact students, professionals, and society at large.

Dr. Patrice Quadrel, DDS

The Mandate That Shattered Dreams

Dr. Quadrel, a recent dental school graduate, recounts her ordeal at Creighton University's dental program during the height of the COVID-19 era. As a student less than a year from graduation, she faced an ultimatum: comply with the university's vaccine mandate or be barred from campus. "I was basically banned from campus and not able to continue my education," Quadrel explains. "I ended up graduating a year later than I anticipated."

Creighton, a Jesuit institution, imposed strict mandates on students while offering limited exemptions—none for religious reasons initially, despite the school's Catholic roots. Quadrel highlights the irony: "The Pope himself said that you can't make this vaccine mandatory, but then Creighton went off and did their own thing." She was the only known student from Creighton's medical and dental schools to refuse the vaccine and stand her ground, ultimately paying a steep price: an extra $40,000 in tuition for a delayed semester and a year of lost income.

Other students weren't as fortunate. Quadrel describes classmates who reluctantly complied due to family pressures or fears of derailing their careers. One breastfeeding mother, hesitant about the vaccine's risks, felt she had no choice. "For her, the risk of not being able to finish her education on time was too great," Quadrel says. The mandate's timing was particularly punitive—announced just after the drop/add deadline, trapping students into paying full tuition without recourse.

The Legal Fight: Coercion, Deception, and FDA Sleight of Hand

Attorney Russ Barger, from Sullivan Law Firm in Nebraska, represents Quadrel and other students in a lawsuit against Creighton. He details how the university coerced students into agreements allowing them to continue classes only until the FDA "approved" the vaccines in fall 2021. But Barger argues this approval was illusory. "It was sort of this sleight of hand," he says. "The approved drug is not available for marketing in the U.S." Extensive searches revealed no Comirnaty or Spikevax—the purportedly approved versions—were actually available; only Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) shots were distributed.

The lawsuit alleges breach of contract, negligence, and violations under Nebraska's Consumer Protection Act, emphasizing Creighton's medical expertise should have recognized the deception. Barger notes the university's hypocrisy: mandates applied only to students, not faculty or staff, and religious exemptions were absent despite Creighton's Catholic ethos. "People do not realize that students are probably the most abused class," Barger states. "They do not have the protections of Title VII."

The case, now before the Nebraska Supreme Court after a district judge's terse dismissal, seeks damages for lost tuition, delayed earnings, and emotional harm. Barger also mentions a parallel suit against Southeast Community College, where mandates persisted even after the federal emergency ended. "Whether that mandate was ever legal... and whether the mandate could still be legal" remains in question, he adds.

Attorney and Host Mendenhall, contextualize the struggle. Mendenhall laments the slow grind of justice: "It just takes years to go through the entire process." He references the infamous Jacobson v. Massachusetts case (1905), which upheld smallpox vaccine mandates and has been cited to justify COVID measures. A recent Ninth Circuit reversal reaffirming Jacobson's applicability is "very unfortunate," Mendenhall warns, as it allows governments broad leeway on health interventions.

Personal Resilience and Broader Implications

Quadrel's story is one of faith and fortitude. "100% time has validated my feelings," she says, reflecting on vaccine injuries among peers and the mandates' fallout. Supported by her husband, family, and a "miracle" connection to Barger via a local gym, she credits her Christian faith: "God really handed me them right when I needed them." Now practicing dentistry, Quadrel remains cautious about discussing the case at work but vows to advise future students.

The discussion touches on systemic issues: the erosion of independent medical and legal practices, the exploitation of students as "commodities," and ties between institutions like Creighton and entities such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Mendenhall highlights Freedom Council (freedomcouncil.org), a network of nearly 300 attorneys aiding those facing mandates, including ongoing flu vaccine fights in the military and hospitals.

A Historical Echo: The Legacy of Hydroxychloroquine

The episode closes with Davidson's historical segment from “Epidemic of Fraud” on hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), tracing its roots from Jesuit's bark (cinchona) to its role in wars like the American Revolution, Civil War, and World Wars. HCQ's restriction has been a warfare tactic for centuries, Davidson argues, drawing parallels to COVID-era suppression of early treatments. "For centuries now, the restriction of access to hydroxychloroquine... has been a standard tactic of warfare," he notes.

Watch Epidemic of Fraud Now

The Fight Continues

This interview underscores that the battle for bodily autonomy isn't over. As Barger urges, "Keep your pressure on your elected officials... Congress has essentially done nothing." Quadrel echoes: "Don't have fear and just keep your faith."

Watch the full episode above for unfiltered insights into this pivotal case. If you're facing similar mandates, visit freedomcouncil.org for support. Broken Truth remains committed to exposing injustices and amplifying voices like Quadrel's and Barger's. Stay tuned for more episodes every Monday on BrokenTruth.tv.