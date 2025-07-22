Holding the Line: Todd Callender and Lisa McGee Share Insights on Health and Technology

West Palm Beach, Florida – July 21, 2025 – At the Thrive in 25 event on June 28, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Todd Callender, CEO of CloutHub.com and an international attorney, along with Lisa McGee of Disabled Rights Advocates, presented their views on public health challenges, vaccine policies, and emerging technologies. The discussion highlighted themes of resilience and community in the face of ongoing debates. The full video of their talk is available on BrokenTruth.TV.

Introduced by Jeremiah Hosea, who noted that "truth is never a waste of time," Callender and McGee addressed an engaged audience. Callender, founder of Project Archimedes focused on 5G concerns and host of the Truth Be Told podcast, reflected on the past five years. "We're still here," he said, recognizing the shared experiences of those present.

Callender discussed efforts to challenge mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations through legal action against the Department of Defense, crediting military personnel for their roles. He drew a parallel to the Civil War's Battle of Little Round Top, where Colonel Chamberlain's regiment was ordered to "hold the line" despite low ammunition, ultimately succeeding by fixing bayonets and charging. "We are here, all of you, held the line," Callender stated, thanking attendees for their perseverance.

Introducing McGee, Callender praised her contributions. McGee, a former teacher who left her job over vaccine requirements, now works with groups like Vax Choice. She shared her research into vaccine patents, describing patterns involving synthetic biology and digital elements. "We are all electrical beings," McGee explained, suggesting that human energy systems could be affected by certain technologies.

McGee discussed concepts like "wireless body area networks" and the potential for data collection through pharmaceuticals and wearables. She referenced connections between health agencies, corporations like IBM and Palantir, and departments such as Energy and Homeland Security, expressing concerns about consent and data usage. "We did not consent," she emphasized.

Callender framed the talk as part of a broader conversation, noting, "The attack is not over... We're going on the offensive." The presentation underscored collaboration among professionals and a call for awareness.This session at Thrive in 25 offered perspectives on health, technology, and personal rights. Viewers can watch the video on BrokenTruth.TV or engage further on CloutHub.com.

