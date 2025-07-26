Katie Positney's Fight for Universal Ostrich Farm: A Stand Against Government Overreach

A Powerful Voice at Thrive in 25

On June 28, 2025, at the Thrive in 25 event in Florida, Katie Positney delivered a powerful speech detailing her family's ongoing battle to save their Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, British Columbia, from a government-ordered cull. Introduced by John Davidson of BrokenTruth.TV—an organization that has extensively covered the ostrich farm saga for several months—Positney highlighted the threats posed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to farmers, natural immunity research, and agricultural freedom.

Katie Pasitney speaking at Thrive in 25

Introduction by John Davidson

Davidson, a former Hollywood executive turned advocate, set the stage by sharing his own journey from a "version of Don Draper from Mad Men" to fighting against perceived injustices, including through platforms like epidemicoffraud.com and brokentruth.tv. He praised Positney's polite yet determined protest style, noting, "She epitomizes the perfect way to protest government activity politely. She's so Canadian and she, she's brought together a huge crowd of people to fight this."

Katie Positney's Roots and the Farm's Legacy

Positney, daughter of co-owner Karen Espersen and a lifelong animal advocate, took the stage barefoot, emphasizing her connection to the land: "If anybody knows me, my happiest place is with my feet on the ground, at the farm and around animals. And I think it's just very grounding." She described the farm's history, raising over 400 ostriches—some over 35 years old—amid challenges like processing plant shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to a pivot toward innovative antibody research in collaboration with Japanese scientist Dr. Tsukamoto, exploring the ostriches' natural immune systems.

The Crisis Unfolds

The crisis began in December 2024, when 69 ostriches died from what Positney suspected was a bacterial infection, similar to one in 2020. "When the first 10 fell ill, we suspected a bacterial infection, likely pseudonymous, based on similar symptoms we had saw in 2020," she explained. The family treated the birds responsibly, but an anonymous tip brought CFIA agents to the farm. They conducted PCR tests on two carcasses and swiftly issued a cull order for the entire flock, set for February 1, 2025. Positney refused, stating, "We were ordered to destroy all of our birds on February 1st by our own hands, and we absolutely denied that request."

Government Overreach and Quarantine Challenges

Under quarantine, the family faces severe restrictions: "No treatment or testing is allowed on our own property without being threatened six months in jail. And a $200,000 fine." Positney questioned the CFIA's authority, asking, "Did you know that Canadian Food Inspection Agency doesn't even need a test? They can come onto our property based off suspicion and eradicate and kill all of our animals on any of our properties." She argued this overreach erodes trust in agriculture: "We are eroding the trust in our agricultural industry with the very organizations that should be protecting us."

Legal Battles and Temporary Reprieves

Legal battles ensued, with a judicial review pausing the cull temporarily. However, on May 13, 2025, the court ruled against them, as the judge stated his "hands were tied" from ruling on the CFIA's decision. An emergency stay was granted on June 20, 2025, thanks to public support from figures like Andy Sabin and John Catsimatidis. Positney noted, "In just a few weeks, we will be going to Ottawa for our appeal, but the clock is ticking."

The Ostriches as Family and Scientific Asset

The speech underscored the ostriches' value beyond livestock: "These ostriches aren't just livestock, they're family." Their natural recovery from illness demonstrates immunity that could advance therapeutics without vaccines, potentially threatening pharmaceutical interests. "The bird flu and the ostriches created antibodies that could be used to survive, heal us from the bird flu without having a vaccine," Davidson had introduced earlier. Positney warned of broader implications: "We either protect the producers or we become the product. We either stand with the land or we get swept into lab-grown policy-controlled nightmares."

Drawing Parallels to COVID-19

She drew parallels to COVID-19 era hero-to-villain shifts: "They came after our truckers that were the heroes through COVID, that came after frontline workers through COVID. Everybody was heroes and then very quickly villainized for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine. They're now coming after our agricultural industry."



Celebrating Survival and Hope

Positney celebrated the birds' current vitality: "And today our birds are still alive. 165 days alive. Really alive. Dancing and they're bathing in their sand. They're in the sunshine laying dozens of antibody-rich eggs that no one can use as they're all under quarantine." She called for global solidarity: "Farmers like us are not fringe. We are the front line. Universal Ostrid Farm isn't backing down. We're fighting for every chicken farmer, every cattle rancher, every beekeeper and every family homestead that's next in line."

A Legacy for Future Generations

The fight extends to protecting future generations, inspired by a young attendee: "I met a little girl yesterday. She was here. Her name was Elia... And in that moment, I was reminded again that this fight isn't just about today. It's about her future. It's about our kids' future. It's about their kids' future. We protect life. We don't destroy it."

Recent Developments in the Appeal

Recent developments, as outlined in an open letter to the Federal Court of Appeal published on Unlock Alberta's Substack, reveal the case (Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. v. CFIA) is under appeal, challenging the lower court's decision over conflicts of interest and abandoned arguments. No bird flu cases have been reported since January 2025, yet the cull order persists based on two PCR tests from decomposing carcasses, with no further testing or necropsies. The letter argues CFIA actions violate the Canadian Bill of Rights, lacking due process, and urges the court to prioritize scientific evidence over policy. The farm remains in limbo, with the appeal pending in Ottawa.

Call to Action

Positney urged action: "You can follow our journey, saveourostridges.com. Join our fight by sharing, praying, and supporting your local communities so that this is not happening in your agricultural industries." Her message resonated: "In closing, we are not just defending ostriches. We're protecting a future where science, compassion, and courage lead the way... God is good, and the world deserves better."As governments worldwide push stamping-out policies, Universal Ostrich Farm's stand could set a precedent for natural immunity and farmer rights. With BrokenTruth.TV's ongoing coverage, this story continues to unfold, spotlighting the tension between bureaucracy and innovation.