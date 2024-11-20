Jillian Michaels Uncovers Shocking Vaccine Testing Practices: Are Our Children Really Protected?

Jillian Michaels, known for her straightforward approach and deep dives into health topics, recently took to her platform to explore a contentious issue: the safety testing of vaccines, particularly in light of criticisms from figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Her investigation into the matter provides an interesting perspective on how vaccines are tested before being administered, especially to our most vulnerable - children.

View Jillian's Post on X

The Spark of Curiosity: The discussion around vaccine safety intensified for Michaels when media outlets attacked Kennedy for questioning the robustness of vaccine testing. Intrigued by the controversy and skeptical of outright dismissals, she decided to look into the matter herself, especially focusing on the Hepatitis B vaccine, which she finds particularly suspect given its recommended administration to newborns despite their low risk of contracting the disease.

Exploring the Official Guidelines: Michaels referred to information on HHS.gov, where vaccines are described as undergoing safety testing before licensure by the FDA and subsequent recommendations by the CDC. However, she pointed out a lack of detail regarding the nature of these tests:

Pre-licensure Testing: The website mentions testing and evaluation but lacks specifics on the types of clinical studies conducted.

Post-licensure Monitoring: While ongoing safety monitoring is noted, there's no mention of how long this monitoring lasts or the methods used.

The Hepatitis B Case Study: To illustrate her point, Michaels focused on the Hepatitis B vaccine:

Recombivax HB (Merck): She navigated to the FDA's package insert for this vaccine, where the clinical trials experience section revealed: Only 147 healthy infants and children were involved in the safety trials. These participants were monitored for merely five days post each dose, with no mention of a placebo group or long-term studies.

Engerix-B (Another Hep B Vaccine): Similarly, this vaccine's safety review was conducted over just four days, again lacking long-term data or a placebo control.

Jillian's Takeaway: Michaels isn't suggesting vaccines cause autism or advocating against vaccination. Instead, her critique is centered on the demand for comprehensive, high-standard research:

Gold Standard Trials: She echoes Kennedy's call for randomized, controlled trials which are considered the gold standard in medical research, highlighting the current practices seem far from this ideal.

Public Health Policy: She questions why vaccines like Hepatitis B are on the mandatory schedule for newborns without robust testing, especially given the demographic's risk profile.

Conclusion: Jillian Michaels challenges the public narrative that vaccines undergo extensive safety testing. Her investigation suggests that the process might not be as thorough as claimed by some media or health officials. She calls for transparency and rigorous scientific scrutiny, aligning with Kennedy's push for safer, more thoroughly tested vaccines.

Call to Action: Michaels urges her followers and the public to critically assess information, especially when it concerns health policies affecting children. She encourages everyone to look up the data themselves, question the status quo, and demand better from public health institutions.

Her post not only stirs debate but also invites a deeper discussion on how public health decisions are made, the role of pharmaceutical companies, and the need for accountability and transparency in vaccine safety protocols.

