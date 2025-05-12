Canadian Big Birds Under Attack...STILL!

Katie Pasitney, a Canadian ostrich farmer, is locked in a high-stakes struggle to save her research-focused farm from a Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) order to cull her entire flock over alleged H5N1 bird flu. In a recent interview with John Davidson on BrokenTruth.TV, Pasitney provided an update to her ongoing saga, first covered in a March 10, 2025, podcast (available at brokentruth.tv). Her case, which has drawn international attention, including from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., highlights concerns about government overreach, flawed scientific policies, and the erosion of agricultural freedom.

A Research Farm Under Threat

Universal Osage Farm, Pasitney’s operation, is not a typical livestock farm but a research facility studying ostriches’ potential to advance understanding of avian influenza. Despite her flock’s robust health—described as “dancing and happy” with no symptomatic deaths for 115 days—the CFIA insists they pose a public health risk based on controversial PCR tests. Pasitney, barred from independent testing under threat of six months in jail and a $250,000 fine, disputes the diagnosis, noting the agency’s refusal to test soil, water, or healthy animals.

“They didn’t care about our arguments, our science, or that this is a research farm, not a meat farm,” Pasitney told Davidson. The farm has been under quarantine for 129 days, with the CFIA showing little empathy, even contracting Udachina Landfill, 75 kilometers away, to bury the ostrich carcasses before a judicial verdict. “The arrogance of using taxpayer dollars to fund a burial site that might not be used is unbelievable,” she said.

Scientific Value at Stake

Pasitney’s ostriches are a scientific asset. Research on the farm revealed that birds exposed to H5N1 in 2020 developed herd immunity, with high antibody levels detected in egg yolk samples. These “golden animals” offer a rare opportunity to study natural immunity to avian influenza, a chance not afforded to commercial poultry farms where culls are immediate. “We have a living laboratory,” Pasitney explained. “If you allow something to burn out, you see what happens. Our birds pose more health benefits alive than dead.”

She warns that the CFIA’s “stamping out” policy—killing all animals regardless of health—destroys natural immunity and genetic diversity, risking more virulent viral mutations in immunologically naive repopulated flocks. “Animals’ natural immunity has allowed species to survive for millions of years,” she said. “Now it’s being wiped out.”

A Broader Agricultural Crisis

Pasitney sees her fight as part of a larger assault on small farms. “Our agricultural industry is under attack,” she said, criticizing taxpayer-funded agencies like the CFIA for targeting farmers with policies that allow culls on mere suspicion. She raised these concerns in the Victoria legislature, supported by MLA Jordan Keeley, securing a meeting with the agricultural minister. There, she highlighted flaws in CFIA protocols and the devastating impact on farmers, questioning, “What happens when these farmers, the backbone of our food security, have their life’s work destroyed?”

Her story resonates beyond Canada, drawing parallels to COVID-19, where early treatments were suppressed, and essential workers were vilified. “It’s the same pattern,” she noted. “Farmers are heroes, then targets.”

International Support and Legal Hope

Pasitney’s cause has gained traction, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. advocating for the farm’s preservation as a research asset in an audio interview (at 11 minutes, available here). Support from figures like John Kaczmedidis, Mindy Patterson, and Trent Luce has bolstered her efforts. A judicial review on April 15-16, 2025, has paused the cull, with a verdict expected early the following week. “I have faith in our judicial system,” Pasitney said, hopeful the judge will recognize the CFIA’s inconsistencies, especially given the lack of urgency despite claims of a severe H5N1 outbreak.

Looking ahead, Pasitney plans to establish a Canadian Farmers Association to educate and protect producers, providing a “security net” for those fearing government retaliation. “Farmers are scared to reach out,” she said. “We need organizations that work with us, not against us.”

A Stand for Science and Freedom

Pasitney’s fight is a clarion call for agricultural communities worldwide, challenging policies that prioritize control over collaboration. Her ostriches, including Trevor, a beloved bird with a healed injury, symbolize resilience and the value of natural immunity. Updates on the case, including live videos showcasing the flock’s vitality, are available at saveourostiches.com and Pasitney’s Facebook page.

As the verdict looms, Pasitney remains steadfast. “We tell our animals every day, you’re not going anywhere,” she said. Her battle could set a precedent for how governments treat small farms and the critical knowledge they hold, making it a pivotal moment for science, food security, and farmers’ rights.

