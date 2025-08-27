Is Bill Gates Losing Control? HHS Rescinds EUA for Covid-19 "Vaccines" After Gates White House Visit

When COVID captured the world in 2020, we all learned that the fastest way to get around FDA regulations was by using something called “Emergency Use Authorization”. Designed for public health emergencies, this designation gave a green light to every type of therapy, genetic test, and injectable medical drug on Earth to fight a given pathogen. The Secretary of HHS is specifically designated as the legal authority over Emergency Use Authorization.

As we covered in the segments from “Epidemic of Fraud” above, EUA’s can only be granted if there is no other available treatment option for a disease or pathogen. In other words, if HCQ or Ivermectin were beneficial, all of the big money drugs like Remdesivir, Paxlovid and the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ would have never been authorized for use.

Some would say that this provides a motive to discredit Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin.

Today, after being in office 6 months, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that HHS was rescinding the federal EUA status for these drugs.

I promised 4 things: 1. to end covid vaccine mandates. 2. to keep vaccines available to people who want them, especially the vulnerable. 3. to demand placebo-controlled trials from companies. 4. to end the emergency. In a series of FDA actions today we accomplished all four goals. The emergency use authorizations for Covid vaccines, once used to justify broad mandates on the general public during the Biden administration, are now rescinded. FDA has now issued marketing authorization for those at higher risk: Moderna (6+ months), Pfizer (5+), and Novavax (12+). These vaccines are available for all patients who choose them after consulting with their doctors. The American people demanded science, safety, and common sense. This framework delivers all three. Thank you @DrMakaryFDA for your leadership.

While some on X celebrated the move, others were quick to point out factual details, like this week’s cohost of Broken Truth, Jennifer Kennedy, Esq.

And please stop calling them vaccines.

They are investigational drug injections.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Involvement

Bill Gates and his foundation were instrumental in multiple levels of the COVID-19 response, involving themselves in clinical trials, academic research, and governmental policies for these vaccines. The organization has avoided scrutiny from the IRS and DOJ for potential non-profit status violations, and it’s avoided repeated questions about how its influence might affect research. Gates himself was abundantly clear (as stated in the excerpts from our film “Epidemic of Fraud” above) that ONLY a vaccine would be allowed to get the world out of the global pandemic.

Yesterday, August 26, Gates visited the White House personally. Considering the effort to discuss “global health”. Curious timing.

On the same day, it was announced that the Gates Foundation was distancing itself from Arabella Advisors, a political juggernaut that channels significant dark money funds into left-wing causes.

One can’t help but wonder if Gates Foundation’s chickens are finally coming home to roost. We have covered much of their involvement in research, tax avoidance, and public policy. You can read many of these stories below.

For now, those harmed by COVID-19 vaccines, mandates, and other EUA-approved medications like Remdesivir can take some solace that progress is being made. As the old proverb says, “The wheels of justice turn slowly, but they grind exceedingly fine.”