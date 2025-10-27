Informed Consent, Vaccine Truths, and EMF Dangers with Leigh Dundas & R. Clinton Ohlers

In a riveting episode of Broken Truth, host John Davidson brought together a powerhouse panel to dissect the ongoing battles for health freedom, bodily autonomy, and truth in medicine. Joining him were Warner Mendenhall, attorney and co-founder of Freedom Council; R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD, from SafeBlood; and human rights attorney Leigh Dundas. This discussion, packed with insights from the front lines, highlights the synergies building in the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement. From upcoming conferences to legislative pushes and emerging threats like electromagnetic frequencies (EMF), the conversation underscores a growing resistance to corporate overreach and government complacency. Watch the full video on BrokenTruth.TV for the unfiltered exchange.

Conferences Fueling the Freedom Fire

The panel kicked off by spotlighting key events energizing the health freedom community. Ohlers shared his recent experience at the Healthy America Conference in Cleveland, a quarterly gathering that unites innovators in wellness technologies, entrepreneurs, and activists. “These conferences are bringing everyone together to amplify the MAHA movement,” Ohlers noted, emphasizing their role in fostering collaboration. The next one is slated for later this year, with annual meetings in DC every July.

Mendenhall highlighted the Brownstone Institute’s upcoming weekend event, featuring luminaries like Jay Bhattacharya, Ryan Cole, Robert Malone, Ed Dowd, and Bret Weinstein. Describing Brownstone as a “robust, freewheeling think tank,” he praised its intellectual foundations for informing litigation and policy. Following closely is Children’s Health Defense (CHD)’s event, another hub for synergy among freedom fighters. Links to attend in person or virtually are available on the respective sites—don’t miss out if you’re ready to connect with like-minded advocates.

Freedom Council: Expanding the Fight Beyond COVID

Mendenhall detailed Freedom Council’s evolution from a small COVID litigation group to a network of nearly 300 attorneys tackling broader threats to constitutional rights. Weekly additions to the roster signal accelerating momentum. Key focuses include local government accountability—through mandamus and quo warranto actions—and challenging administrative overreach, like redefining mRNA products as “vaccines” instead of gene therapies.

A heated discussion on property taxes revealed how rising home values inflate school budgets without justification, handing governments unchecked funds. Mendenhall tied this to property rights, advocating for “loyal title” where ownership isn’t perpetually taxed. The group explored creating a public directory of Freedom Council attorneys, segregated by state, to help supporters hire aligned professionals—though risks from groups like the 65 Project, which target freedom-oriented lawyers, make this a cautious endeavor.

Davidson expanded the idea to other professions: physicians, dentists, and more. “How do we support freedom-loving patriots in a parallel economy?” he asked. Mendenhall echoed this with a memorable line: “Why not hire an attorney who likes you?”—contrasting small, principled firms with big ones that sat out civil rights battles during COVID.

SafeBlood’s Battle for Pure Blood and Informed Consent

Ohlers delved into SafeBlood’s mission to ensure access to unvaccinated blood. Legislation in states like Florida aims to protect directed (donor-chosen) and autologous (self-donated) donations, countering restrictions from organizations like the American Red Cross. Blood banks’ resistance is fierce, but the push continues.

A major concern: DNA contamination in mRNA vaccines, as revealed by Kevin McKernan. Ohlers explained how Pfizer’s “bait and switch” left bacterial DNA and SV40 promoters in shots, potentially integrating into recipients’ cells and persisting long-term. This raises transfusion risks, as blood banks don’t track donor vaccination status. Proposed laws would mandate tracking for true informed consent, making unvaccinated blood available even in emergencies—currently impossible.

Mendenhall added three core vaccine issues: E. coli DNA slippage, SV40’s cell-entry promotion, and frame-shifting creating unknown proteins. The panel lamented the lack of DNA testing for tumors linked to SV40, despite routine PCR use during COVID. “If anything merits emergency authorization, it’s this cancer surge,” Mendenhall said.

The Hidden Threat: EMF, Frequencies, and Mind Control

Dundas brought explosive revelations on electromagnetic frequencies (EMF), inspired by a Russian contractor’s warning during a 2023 national alert test. Her deep dive uncovered historical weaponization: Russia’s 1960s microwave attacks on the U.S. Moscow embassy caused malaise, fatigue, and long-term issues like cancers and nervous system damage. A 1975 Kissinger telegram confirmed these “physiological effects.”

Dundas cited the 2017 Havana embassy incident (abnormal balance and cognitive issues) and alleged CIA use in the 1994 Rwandan genocide via low-flying planes beaming rage-inducing frequencies. She referenced Dr. Elizabeth Rauscher’s 1980s experiments, where frequencies induced shaking or embedded shapes in subjects’ minds. Rauscher’s chilling quote: “Give me the money and three months, and I can affect 80% of any town’s behavior without them knowing.”

Tying into 5G, Dundas shared personal anecdotes of EMF remediation in her home, where devices like Xboxes pinged even unplugged. Rat studies near 5G towers showed behavioral aberrations in one generation and infertility in the next. Mendenhall noted ongoing Ohio lawsuits against smart meters, with injunctions granted, and efforts to maintain local control via FCC Docket 25-276.The intersection with vaccines? Potential amplification via heavy metals or graphene, turning bodies into “antennas” for control.

Accountability and the Path Forward

The group decried pharmaceutical impunity, likening Pfizer’s actions to mass homicide—hiding contaminants while acquiring cancer firms. Mendenhall estimated 500,000-800,000 vaccine deaths and millions disabled. “We’re commodities being harvested,” he said.

Strategies: Leverage Loper v. Raimondo to challenge administrative power; pursue truth-in-advertising suits in red states like Texas and Florida; collaborate with AGs like Ken Paxton. Dundas advocated “Al Capone” tactics—nail them on advertising lies, not just mandates.

Despite frustrations, optimism prevailed. Dundas stressed public opinion’s role: Courts follow when 3-3.5% of people awaken. Nationwide walkouts in 2021 pressured judges, yielding key rulings. With potential shifts under a new administration, including RFK Jr.’s influence, a “renaissance” looms.

As Mendenhall put it, “Engage in the fight to build understanding.” Freedom Council meets Mondays at noon—join at freedomcouncil.org. For Dundas’s EMF and stem cell insights, visit leighdundas.com. SafeBlood continues its vital work at safeblood.com.

This episode is a call to action: Watch, share, and join the movement. The truth is breaking free—will you help shatter the chains?

Watch our award winning film “Epidemic of Fraud” now.