Hall of Fame: EPIC Sam Dodson Revelations to the USFDA CBER Committee on The Hidden Dangers of mRNA Vaccines

In June 2022, the USFDA CBER committee voted on whether to approve the covid vaccines for children. Internet hero Sam Dodson blew the roof off with an epic statement of fact that got tens of thousands of views on X and across the internet.

Dodson's analysis, derived from his personal research into mRNA technology, paints a chilling picture of risks that were overlooked or ignored by those in charge.

What Dodson Reveals:

Misleading Information : Initially, the public was reassured that the vaccine would remain localized at the injection site. Dodson claims biodistribution studies prove otherwise, showing the vaccine components spread throughout the body, affecting major organs like the heart, liver, and spleen.

Unprecedented Risks : He discusses the use of a pegylated lipid in the vaccines, a substance never before mass-injected into humans. This lipid, part of the lipid nanocomplex, has been linked in animal studies to severe health issues like heart attacks following multiple doses.

Reproductive and Autoimmune Concerns : Dodson highlights concerns over the vaccine's impact on reproductive health, pointing out the concentration of the nanocomplex in the ovaries. He also discusses the potential for autoimmune reactions, including myocarditis, which has been reported in vaccine recipients.

The Spike Protein Dilemma : According to Dodson, the spike protein produced by these vaccines can interfere with critical cellular processes, leading to a range of health issues from autoimmune diseases to neurological and reproductive problems.

Suppression of Concerns : Perhaps most damning, Dodson accuses regulatory bodies of ignoring or suppressing warnings about these risks, including studies showing the vaccines' potential to cause T-cell exhaustion and other serious health issues.

Call to Action: With a voice of urgency, Dodson calls for an immediate halt to the use of these vaccines, especially in vulnerable populations like children, for whom there is no clear clinical benefit.

