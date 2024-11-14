Former Feds Social Media Director Unveils Alleged Hospital Murder and Institutional Cover-Up

Andy Kotsanis, is the social media director for the

, spoke about the tragic and violent death of his father, Dr. Kotsanis, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. He described how his father, a respected physician who helped build the Baylor name, was put on a ventilator against his wishes and died in what Andy described as a brutal murder by nurse a nurse. The incident was witnessed by Andy and his family through a glass door in the ICU, with police present, threatening and assaulting him during the event. He highlighted the lack of accountability from both the medical staff involved and the legal system, pointing out how attempts to report the incident led to a bureaucratic loop among law enforcement and hospital authorities.

Dr. Constantine Kotsanis, Andy’s father

Andy has since taken steps to raise awareness about his father's case, spending over $40,000 on advertising and facing legal threats from Baylor for his efforts. He noted the subsequent movements of those involved: Sarah Grice moved to Ohio, Dr. Reddy closed his practice and reappeared in another medical system, and hospital administrator Chris York moved out of state before returning to a leadership position in Dallas. These movements suggest to Andy a pattern of evasion and lack of transparency within the medical community. He also mentioned a cover-up attempt by suggesting a collaborative effort between the hospital and local police to suppress his allegations.

The broader implications of Andy's ordeal were touched upon, linking his father's death to larger issues like healthcare ethics during crises like COVID-19, and even hinting at conspiracy theories about food supply manipulation. Andy urged the audience to use their First Amendment rights to advocate for change by contacting their representatives, using his unsuccessful attempt to reach Senator Ted Cruz as an example. He promotes his website as a resource for those interested in learning more about his father's legacy and the details of the incident, aiming to prevent similar tragedies through public awareness and activism.

Key Points :

Introduction : Andy Kotsanis introduces himself, highlighting his role and his connection to the tragic events he's about to discuss.

Father's Murder : Describes the brutal death of his father, Dr. Kotsanis, a well-respected physician, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. His father was put on a ventilator against his wishes and died in a manner Andy describes as violent, involving a nurse named Sarah Grice and others.

Legal and Institutional Response : Andy received a threat of a lawsuit from Baylor Scott and White, which he and his attorney viewed as baseless. Attempts to seek justice were met with bureaucratic runaround among local police, Texas Rangers, DA's office, and hospital's legal department, suggesting a cover-up.

Professional Consequences for Involved Parties : The nurse implicated in his father's death, has since moved to Ohio. The doctor involved in his father's care, closed his practice and disappeared for a while before re-emerging at another medical facility. The hospital administrator left Texas but returned to a high position in another hospital.

Advocacy and Public Awareness : Andy has spent significant sums on advertising to raise awareness about his father's case, indicating his dedication to exposing the truth. He encourages audience members to use their First Amendment rights to write letters and call their congressmen to fight for change, referencing his own attempts to engage with Senator Ted Cruz.

Broader Implications : Andy draws parallels between his personal tragedy and larger systemic issues, hinting at conspiracy theories about deliberate harm during the COVID-19 crisis, including food supply concerns.

Legacy and Call to Action : He mentions his father's legacy through the Kutsanis Institute, urging people to learn about his father's contributions to medicine. Ends by distributing contact cards and providing his website for more information on the incident.



Conclusion: Andy Kotsanis’s speech is a call for justice, transparency, and systemic change within the healthcare and legal systems following the traumatic and, in his view, wrongful death of his father. He uses personal tragedy to highlight broader issues of institutional misconduct and encourages public activism.