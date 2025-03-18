Dr. Peter McCullough "Hold strong, be bold, be relentless, and you go out and you stop the shot."

Dr. Peter McCullough Addresses Puerto Rican Citizens Against COVID-19 Vaccines at Health Summit

San Juan, Puerto Rico – December 2022 – Dr. Peter McCullough, a Dallas-based internist and cardiologist, delivered the closing remarks at the Health Summit in Puerto Rico in December 2022. Introduced by Dr. Seema Nanda as the final speaker, McCullough spoke to an audience of Puerto Rican citizens.

“I just finished testifying in the US Senate this week,” McCullough said, referencing his December 7, 2022, testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs (Senate Testimony Transcript). He stated, “We’ve made it clear to the leadership in the United States that the COVID-19 vaccines are not medically necessary. They’re not clinically indicated, and they’re not sufficiently safe or effective for use in the United States.”

McCullough cited the World Council for Health’s June 11, 2022, statement calling for a recall of all COVID-19 vaccines, representing 70 organizations worldwide (WCH Statement). He noted, “Countries are dropping the vaccines from Denmark to across Europe. They dropped all mandates in the United Kingdom, in Israel. Mandates have been dropped across the United States.” Denmark halted vaccinations for those under 50 in September 2022, and the UK ended mandates earlier that year (Danish Health Authority; UK Government Policy). He also referenced U.S. legislative efforts to drop military mandates tied to funding (National Defense Authorization Act).

Speaking directly to the audience, McCullough said, “The message to the people of Puerto Rico is to drop these mandates and drop vaccination. There’s going to be no court or no government official who’s going to do it for you. No one can force a pill down your throat or a needle in your arm. You have your own bodily autonomy. You have the right to choose.”

He described the summit panel, stating, “Ten people in front of you who are esteemed healthcare providers, accomplished people in their field, journalists, nurse, doctor, optometrist.” He added, “The reason why we’re here is because we are deeply concerned with what’s going on.” McCullough alleged, “From the beginning, there was an intentional suppression of efforts to compassionately treat patients with COVID-19 that worked to promote fear, suffering, hospitalization, and death,” citing his 2021 study on early treatments (McCullough et al., 2021). He continued, “Now there has been an overwhelming worldwide effort to force a needle in every arm… The harm of vaccination is self-evident,” pointing to VAERS data with over 1.4 million reports by December 2022 (VAERS Data).

McCullough concluded, “The only method by stopping this is to say no, to stop the shots. No one’s going to save you. No one’s going to do this for you. So my final words are hold strong, be bold, be relentless, and you go out and you stop the shot.”

The summit ended with his remarks, directed at Puerto Rican citizens attending the event.

Watch more of Dr. McCullough in our award-winning documentary “Epidemic of Fraud” available now.

Watch Now