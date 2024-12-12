Researchers in a peer-reviewed study say that "at minimum," health officials should institute a moratorium on Covid injections.



According to the study, published in the winter 2024 edition of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons, the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid shot is gene therapy “misclassified as a traditional vaccine.”

The study points to a lack of toxicology and carcinogenicity testing, deficient clinical trials, regulatory oversight failures, and safety concerns relating to the spike protein and lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA Covid shots.



“Early on in the pandemic, we and other scientific bodies had been calling upon the government agencies to halt the mRNA shots. Every time, we were ignored. As more evidence is being accumulated, the truth is becoming more obvious,” said Philip R. Oldfield, Ph.D., lead author of the study.



The “high mortality rate” of 1,223 deaths in the three months after the introduction of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid shot should have set off instant alarm bells, in addition to thousands of patients who were classified as “unknown” or who had not recovered as of the time of Pfizer-BioNTech’s initial post-marketing report, the study said.



Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, administrator of the McCullough Foundation, who analyzed the study in a Substack post, noted: “There are 19,104 Covid-19 vaccine-related deaths in the United States reported to VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System).”



By comparison, Hulscher added: “In the past, the Rotashield vaccine was removed from the market after only 15 cases of intussusception.” He blamed “widespread regulatory capture” for public health agencies’ inaction.



Oldfield noted: “The point to take from here is that the mechanisms for these effects are now known. Therefore, they are not ‘potential’ adverse events — they’re real. Bear in mind we still don’t know the long-term effects of these mRNA vaccines.”



The study said the Covid shots should never have been classified as a vaccine.



“The Covid-19 modRNA vaccines are not classified as gene therapy products, whereas an mRNA vaccine against a non-infectious disease such as cancer is not classified as a mRNA vaccine, but as a gene therapy product,” the study noted.



According to the study, this distinction is significant because of the different regulatory requirements for vaccines compared to gene therapy products: “It is a regulatory requirement for manufacturers of a gene therapy product to determine the structure, concentration, and biodistribution of the protein … However, that was not the case for Pfizer-BioNTech’s BNT162b2 [Covid-19 vaccine], as it was misclassified as a traditional vaccine.”



The study also highlighted failures by regulatory agencies.



“By February 2021, both Pfizer/BioNTech and the FDA were already aware that the product carried significant hazards. Vaccine-related adverse effects were being documented in VAERS,” the study said.



Oldfield attributed legacy media’s downplaying of the Covid jab’s many potential side effects to social and institutional pressure: “Public health agencies could have adopted good scientific practice and issued a regulatory document that was scientifically sound. But they chose not to.”

Source: Free Press International