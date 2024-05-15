Crippled by Pfizer & Ignored by the FDA. Stephanie de Garay Interview.

In the spring of 2022 I began investigating some of the unusual stories about vaccine injuries that caught my eye. Maddie de Garay’s story seemed so egregious that I contacted her mother Stephanie to see if it was real.

This interview with Stephanie opened my eyes to the plight that families of vaccines injured victims face and the harassment that they endure at the hands of ‘journalists’ like Brandy Zadrozny and her overlords at NBC News.

To this day, Pfizer has still not supported Maddie at all. This is criminal.

A Mother’s Struggle After Her Daughter’s Vaccine Injury

In a gripping podcast episode, Stephanie de Garay, a former frontline worker and mother, shares the harrowing experience of her family after volunteering for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial. Alongside hosts R. Clinton Ohlers and John Davidson, Stephanie recounts how a decision driven by a desire to return to normalcy turned into a nightmare for her 12-year-old daughter, Maddie.

Stephanie and her husband, both essential workers—she in a school, he in healthcare—enrolled themselves and their three healthy children in the trial, enticed by promises of safety and freedom from masks. Initially, the first dose appeared uneventful. However, after Maddie received her second dose on January 20th, everything changed. She reported severe pain during the injection, followed by alarming symptoms that night, including feeling unwell and seeking comfort in her parents’ bed—an unusual behavior for the independent 12-year-old. By the next day, Maddie was screaming in agony, clutching her chest, describing her heart feeling as though it were being "ripped through her neck."

What followed was a cascade of medical interventions and dismissals. Maddie was prescribed powerful drugs like gabapentin, Lyrica, Lexapro, and Compazine—medications Stephanie notes are unusually strong for a child with no prior health issues. Emergency room visits became routine for a girl who had never needed them before. Now, Maddie is wheelchair-bound, unable to feel anything below her waist, reliant on a feeding tube, and plagued by neurological issues including verbal and motor tics, excruciating pain, and loss of neck control. Despite her physical decline, Stephanie emphasizes Maddie’s sharp mind remains intact, a bittersweet reminder of the child she once was.

Stephanie’s frustration mounts as she describes the clinical trial’s inadequate reporting system, which lacked space to document atypical symptoms—defeating the purpose of tracking all outcomes, as Ohlers points out. She accuses the medical establishment of gaslighting her family, suggesting Maddie’s symptoms stemmed from anxiety rather than vaccine-related injury. When pressed for Maddie’s blood test results, the family received only COVID test data, leaving them in the dark about her condition.

The podcast delves into a broader critique of institutional bias and suppression. Stephanie alleges that doctors feared career sabotage if they linked Maddie’s condition to the trial, a sentiment Ohlers ties to pharmaceutical funding pressures: "If they don’t produce results that sell the vaccine, that sponsor isn’t coming back." She sent peer-reviewed articles supporting her daughter’s symptoms to physicians, only to be ignored. Meanwhile, media outlets like NBC, represented by reporter Brandy Zadrozny, labeled Maddie’s story as anti-vaccine misinformation, further isolating the family. Davidson highlights the financial ties between news networks, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and Pfizer, suggesting a conflict of interest that silences vaccine-injured voices.

Social media censorship compounded their struggle. Stephanie’s attempts to share her story on platforms like YouTube and Facebook resulted in bans and throttled visibility, leaving her with little recourse to warn others or seek help. Her goals are clear: prevent other children from suffering and, for those already affected, offer guidance to avoid worsening conditions—such as avoiding MRIs with contrast, which harmed Maddie further.

The episode closes with a mix of despair and defiance. Ohlers calls for greater public skepticism, while Davidson condemns the media’s failure to amplify the oppressed. Stephanie remains hopeful that the truth will emerge as more voices join hers. This powerful narrative underscores the personal toll of a contested medical landscape, leaving listeners to question the balance between vaccine advocacy and accountability for adverse outcomes.

Stephanie and Maddie's Testimony to Senator Ron Johnson

Brandy Zadrozny - MSNBC News Segment - ONLINE VACCINE MISINFORMATION

Article: Brandy Zadrozny - Covid 19 Vaccines for Children are coming. So is misinformation. https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/vaccine-misinformation-poised-spike-covid-shots-kids-roll-rcna4360 Sanofi is a top 10 sponsor of the AAP American Association of Pediatricians

https://www.pogo.org/investigation/2020/05/following-the-drug-money/

https://www.aap.org/en/philanthropy/corporate-and-organizational-partners/current-partners/

Sanofi supports BioNTech / Pfizer manufacturing of the COVID-19 Vaccine

https://www.sanofi.com/en/media-room/press-releases/2021/2021-01-27-07-30-00

Dr. Natasha Burgert is directly mentioned in the article defaming Stephanie and Maddie de Garay’s plight

https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/vaccine-misinformation-poised-spike-covid-shots-kids-roll-rcna4360

Dr. Natasha Burgert is a national spokesperson for the AAP

https://www.linkedin.com/in/drnatashaburgert/

Pfizer tries to Silence Whistleblowers https://theintercept.com/2021/11/29/pfizer-whistleblower-reform-corporate-fraud/

