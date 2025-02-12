Can't we do this? A plea for bipartisanship.

I can't say as I'm surprised by the hostility on the other side. I'm highly disappointed in it.

When you called me up and you were contemplating setting your political differences aside, joining forces with President Trump in an area of agreement addressing chronic illness, trying to find the root cause of all these problems facing this nation.

My first response was, Bobby, this is an answer to my prayers. We need to get to the answers of this.

We need to heal and unify this divided nation.

We've got enormous challenges facing this nation.

Here's somebody from the left, somebody I don't agree with on many issues politically, coming together with President Trump and focusing on an area of agreement, something that the American people desperately want?

Finding out the answers.

What has caused autism?

What is causing chronic illness?

Mr. Kennedy, I think I've come to know what's in your heart.

I think I know the personal and political price you've paid for this decision.

I want to say publicly, I thank you for that.

I truly appreciate what you're doing here.

Can't we come together as a nation and do this?