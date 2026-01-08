Truth, Courage, and the Human Spirit: Dr. Joseph Ladapo on Science, Faith, and Standing Firm

In another compelling episode of Broken Truth, host John Davidson sits down with Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s Surgeon General, for a deeply personal and wide-ranging conversation that goes far beyond public health talking points. From the moment Ladapo first spoke out on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court—calling for open scientific inquiry when it was most unpopular—to his current role in state leadership, this interview explores what it means to tell the truth when the stakes are high.

WATCH Dr. Ladapo’s speech on the steps of the Supreme Court in 2020.

Dr. Ladapo reflects on his unlikely transition from academic medicine and research at UCLA into public service, describing a moment in history that demanded action rather than comfort. He speaks candidly about the personal challenges his family has faced, including serious health issues related to mold exposure, and how those experiences are shaping his thinking about overlooked environmental health risks affecting Floridians. The discussion reveals a side of public leadership rarely seen: one grounded in humility, learning, and lived experience.

John Davidson & Dr. Joseph Ladapo

The conversation also turns to family, education, and values. Ladapo shares why he and his wife Brianna chose homeschooling for their children, critiquing the growing reliance on technology in early education and emphasizing the importance of human development over ideological inevitability—whether in schooling, technology, or artificial intelligence. His reflections offer a broader commentary on choice, responsibility, and the future we actively create.

Brianna Ladapo “Embracing the Light” on Substack

Follow Brianna Ladapo's Substack

Perhaps most striking is Ladapo’s willingness to openly discuss spirituality alongside science. With calm conviction, he explains how his faith and his love of rigorous scientific inquiry coexist—not in conflict, but in truth. In an era when many are pressured to divide the human experience into acceptable silos, this interview challenges viewers to consider a more integrated understanding of health, meaning, and courage.

“The challenge for me is figuring out how to take what I’m learning and find scientific support to help other Floridians who may not even know what’s making them ill.”

This is not a typical interview with a government official. It’s an honest, thought-provoking conversation about truth, resilience, and what it costs—and what it gives—to stand firm in turbulent times.

